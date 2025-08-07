The Paper Trailer Reveals How Domhnall Greeson’s Sitcom Compares To The Office, And I Have One Question About Oscar’s F-Bomb

More mockumentary laughs are coming to the 2025 TV schedule in the not-too-distant future, and not just because St. Denis Medical is returning for Season 2. The Paper will arrive on Peacock as the highly-anticipated spinoff of The Office, the latter of which ranks as one of the best sitcoms in NBC history for good reason. The first trailer for The Paper has released to shed some light on the new characters who will be followed by the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew, with Oscar Nuñez as the only familiar face. Take a look!

News broke ahead of the trailer's release that the premise of the show would follow The Office's Dunder Mifflin documentary team as they begin filming the publisher trying to revive a historic Midwestern newspaper. I'd wondered if The Office executive producer Greg Daniels and Co. would want to avoid too much focus on the original series while promoting the spinoff, but that's not the case in the first trailer.

Star Domhnall Gleeson previously shared that he knew The Office fans were already comparing him to Steve Carell's Michael Scott, but my knee-jerk reaction was that his character has more Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) vibes than Michael Scott. That said, I think a better approach might be to stop trying to compare the show and its characters to The Office, and just wait for the premiere to make any judgments on anything... except for Oscar, anyway.

Oscar Martinez will be in the mix for the newspaper, and I have to wonder if the character will have something to do with the documentary crew choosing Toledo as their next location after Dunder Mifflin in Scranton. That, or he has even worse luck than in the original series!

My biggest question coming out of the trailer honestly concerns his bleeped F-bomb at the very end. While the bleep would of course have been necessary if The Paper was airing on NBC like The Office before it, swearing is allowed on streaming, as anybody with a Peacock subscription who watched Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 can attest.

I got a kick out of Organized Crime taking advantage of the looser language rules on Peacock after its move from NBC, but The Paper certainly isn't a Law & Order show, and the F-bomb from Oscar trying to ruin the documentary footage might not be as funny if it's not bleeped. Whether or not more swearing can happen on The Paper than The Office, I think Oscar is entitled to an F-bomb here and there after nine seasons of a documentary crew in Scranton.

The premiere isn't actually too far off, with the first batch of Season 1 episodes debuting on Peacock on September 4. In addition to Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Nuñez, The Paper stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. The Office's Greg Daniels is on board as co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer, alongside Michael Koman in the same roles. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original U.K. version of The Office, are also credited as executive producers.

If you want to revisit the world of The Office as the wait continues for The Paper to premiere with the first four episodes on September 4, you can find all nine seasons of the original streaming on Peacock now.