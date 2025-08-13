Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme Trailer Has Him Playing Ping Pong And Romancing Gwyneth Paltrow, And It Looks More Intense Than I Expected
Marty Supreme looks wild
With a career that has included massive blockbusters like the Dune movies and an Academy Award nomination for playing Bob Dylan, a lot of people are going to have their eyes on Timothée Chalamet's upcoming projects. What's next for the actor is the upcoming A24 movie called Marty Supreme, and the first look at the film already has my attention.
Timothée Chalamet's next movie had already turned heads, if for no other reason than the actor's look, sporting a pencil mustache and looking almost like a young Walt Disney. We knew the film, from Josh Safdie would probably be something to talk about, but I wasn't expecting this.
Marty Supreme Looks Sweet And Serious In Equeal Measure
Marty Supreme somehow looks incredibly sweet and fun, and quite dramatic all at once. The new trailer shows us a guy who is an incredibly great table tennis player, and is romancing Gwyneth Paltrow (among others), not exactly things that require high drama.
But table tennis is a serious game in this movie. Marty Supreme usn't just a great player, he's trying to put the entire sport on the map, and he appears to be incredibly dedicated to doing this. I've never been more interested in ping pong in my life.
It has the vibe of a "feel good" movie that sees Marty Supreme as a character chasing a dream, but at other moments we see the character being threatened by people, appearing to carry on a pair of personal relationships, and in one brief shot we see what appears to be some sort of explosion.
Perhaps it shouldn't be that surprising. Marty Supreme is being directed by Josh Safdie, one half of the brotherly duo that brought us Uncut Gems. That movie also gave us moments with a character who was both incredibly charismatic and yet, frequently terrible, who got in over his head.
It's possible we could see a similar story here. Timothée Chalamet may be playing our title character, the man we will follow through the film, but it's far from clear from all this whether he's really the "good guy" or not.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Return To Movies Is Being Left Somewhat Mysterious
One of the reasons that Marty Supreme is noteworthy is that it will mark a major return to the screen for Gwyneth Paltrow. Her roles have been few and far between of late.
While we see her character in the trailer, and she has second billing behind Chalamet, she isn't in the trailer all that much, leaving details of her role a bit of a mystery. That said, we do know that the two characters will have some sort of romance as Paltrow has already talked about the sex scenes in Marty Supreme between them.
Timothée Chalamet didn't go home with an Oscar this year. Based on the first look at his new film, it looks like he might have another shot at the coveted award next year.
