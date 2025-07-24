Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Looks 100x More Fun Than The First One, And I Already Know Which New Animatronic I'm Most Excited About

Such is the power of FNAF’s animatronics that not even M3GAN 2.0 could avoid references to the upcoming video game adaptation sequel in its own marketing. Now we finally know what the second coming of Freddy Fazbear will look like thanks to Blumhouse unleashing the first Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer on an unsuspecting society. More than two years will have passed since Emma Corrin’s first film released, and I say with hopeful confidence that the wait will be worth it.

Because by and large, the FNAF 2 trailer makes it seem like game creator and screenwriter Scott Cawthon & Co. heard all of the nitpicks and gripes that non-gamers had about the first film, and that they tried to address at least some of them. It looks like we’ll be getting more characters, more lore, and most importantly, more scares and animatronic-related massacres. Check out the upcoming horror movie's first trailer below.

Now let's talk highlights! Or is it EYE-lights in this case? You know, because their eyes light up. [Taps microphone.] Can someone see if this thing is on?

Mangle! Mangle! Mangle!

For all that I'm excited to see the core quartet of colorful FNAF mascots that were core to the original film, I'm definitely excited to see what Blumhouse and the Jim Henson crew cooked up for all the game's freaky-looking threats that were being saved for follow-ups. Such as, oh I dunno, MANGLE, BABY!

The deconstructed version of Foxy shows up a few times in the trailer, and is in the process of bringing someone's life to a violent end in each scenario. In one moment, it's atop a vehicle with all of its nightmarish limbs spread, and in another, we get more of a close-up from a first-person perspective. It's squee-worthy to say the least.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

It's not like Mangle can just pop into a scene without causing mayhem, since it's not exactly the most casual of FNAF creations. Nobody's hanging out and trying to sing karaoke with Mangle. But if there's a scene where someone tries that in the new movie, I'll take it.

That FNAF Post-Credit Teaser Finally Gets Explained, Sort Of

As fans will no doubt remember, the first movie's credits end in quite the bizarre way, with an electronic voice spelling out the message "Come Find Us" as a music box plays. We'll get to the music box reveal a bit lower, but that digitized voice itself remained something of a mystery during the wait for the sequel, and not even the director could fully tell us what it meant at the time, for good reason.

Well now we know where that voice came from, even if I'm still not 100% sure what it even is.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Amidst all of her other mascot-related ephemera, Abby has a Freddy-emblazoned toy that was clearly inspired by the Speak-n-Spell, even though there aren't any educational-looking details anywhere on it. I guess it's just a toy with (best-case scenario) a selection of prerecorded non-evil responses for kids to go back and forth. But of course we're in a worst-case scenario here, so it's possessed.

Speaking of possessing things, Blumhouse and Universal better release some of these things as practical toys/collectibles timed to the movie.

New Cast Members Confirmed!

Even beyond the video game frightfests that will be in the mix, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer gives fans our first look at a batch of new characters, with new-era Ghostbusters star McKenna Grace leading things. Of course, given that she's the one that finds the music box, I don't necessarily think she'll be around from start to finish.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Though we don't see any obvious shots of him during the trailer itself, the press release that went out with the video serves as full confirmation that Scream franchise vet Skeet Ulrich is involved, making it all the more possible that we'll get to see him reunite with his fellow Ghostface killer Matthew Lillard, who is returning as a presumably undead William Afton.

Audiences will also get to see another familiar face in Seinfeld and Jurassic Park vet Wayne Knight, while Shadow and Bone's Freddy Carter is the other noteworthy new addition joining returning stars Josh Hutchinson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Theodus Crane.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to wreak music-box havoc on theaters starting on December 5, 2025.