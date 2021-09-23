'Dear Evan Hansen' Interviews With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg & More

Dear Evan Hansen cast members Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg and Director Stephen Chbosky join CinemaBlend’s Broadway expert Corey Chichizola to discuss the hit musical’s exciting new film adaptation. They discuss their favorite songs, how Ben Platt felt about going to such an emotional place again, some of the key differences between the film and the Broadway production, and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:19 - Ben Platt Explains ‘Scary’ Process Of Returning To His Emotional Role

01:32 - Julianne Moore and Director Stephen Chbosky On The Benefits Of Working With DEH Veteran Ben Platt

05:34 - The Dear Evan Hansen Cast Picks Their Favorite Songs From The Musical

07:55 - How Amandla Stenberg Feels About Bringing A Brand New Number To The Musical

09:36 - What Ben Platt And Director Stephen Chbosky Loved About Moving DEH From Broadway To Hollywood

12:23 - If Ben Platt Could Bring Any Cut Scene From The Original Production Back, Here’s What It Would Be

13:28 - Why Dear Evan Hansen Resonates So Well With Audiences, According To Julianne Moore

You can see Dear Evan Hansen in theaters on September 24th.