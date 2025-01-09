That Time The Big Lebowski’s Julianne Moore Filmed The Wild Bowling Dream Sequence While Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret

The Big Lebowski is without a doubt one of the wildest yet best movies of the '90s . And that's, in part, because the film is riddled with recognizable Hollywood faces and crazy moments like that unforgettable dream sequence. Speaking of that scene and one of the big stars in it, Julianne Moore, who played Maude Lebowski, just revealed she was secretly expecting her first child at the time, making this whole movie and moment even wilder.

Moore went on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her new film with Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door. While in conversation with Barrymore, the May December star threw it back to her time as part of The Big Lebowski cast too, revealing that she was expecting her first child while filming it. However, that didn't stop her from wearing that crazy viking dress and performing that wild dream sequence, as she explained, via EW :

Can I tell you? I was pregnant with my son. The first time I was pregnant. I was so sick that day. I was so nauseous I could barely move, and that dress was really solid and made from Styrofoam, and I was always like, ‘Oh,’ every time I moved… I was just unbelievably sick, and I couldn't tell anyone I was pregnant because I didn't want them to know. … That is the last outfit you want to be in pregnant and nauseous. Just awful.

If you need a memory jog, Moore, as Maude Lebowski, wore a gold armor-like dress that hit mid-thigh, a bowling ball bra (in the style of a coconut bra), and a horned hat, plus, she had a trident staff of sorts. To learn that the dress from the legendary Lebowski moment was made of styrofoam and she was pregnant too surprises me, because it makes the situation even crazier.

What a complete badass, though, because the thought of pulling off what she did while pregnant makes my stomach turn and she did it effortlessly.

For context, this scene in question plays out in a grandiose fever sequence for The Dude (Jeff Bridges), and it's comparable to an Old Hollywood show, complete with decorated dancers and a grand staircase. Then, Maude Lebowski is revealed among them all. She and The Dude have a moment together, and then, they’re bowling. In the last leg of the dream, The Dude turns into the bowling ball and floats down the alley under a bunch of female legs–which Bridges shared later that he was surprised when he looked up those skirts –to get a strike. That's all to say, the whole sequence is one wild ride, man.

The takeaway here is that Julianne Moore deserves big props, as she played it cool in that styrofoam fever dream get-up while also being secretly pregnant. And while the whole thing makes me want to go bowling or drum up my rewatch plans, Donny’s demise is a heartbreaking movie death I will never get over. So, maybe I'll just stick to re-watching this fever dream and appreciating the actress's hard work in it.

If you’d like to experience the bowling dream from The Big Lebowski, you’ll need a premium Hulu subscription or Starz subscription.