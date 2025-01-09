Hugh Grant Reveals Which Of His Classic Movies His Wife Is ‘Forbidden’ From Watching: ‘It Was Just Me That Let It Down’

Hugh Grant has had an incredible career thus far that only continues to grow, such as with his terrifying turn in the horror film Heretic , However, he’ll always be remembered most for being in the best romantic comedies . While his movies of the genre are pretty much loved by everyone ( even a peculiar one from Quentin Tarantino ), the actor recently revealed there’s one movie of his he absolutely will not let his wife watch.

In 1995, just a few years before his biggest movies of the rom-com genre like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually, Hugh Grant made a movie with Julianne Moore called Nine Months. This movie from the director of classic movies like The Goonies and Home Alone Chris Columbus is about a long-term couple dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. When Nine Months was recently brought up to him, Grant had this to say:

Let me stress, everyone involved with that film, with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented. It was just me that let it down. … My wife wants to watch it, but I’ve forbidden her. I’ve put parental controls on the screen so that you can’t get it.

While speaking to Variety , Grant revealed that while he thinks all involved in the romantic comedy were great, he’s not fond of the film due to his own performance in it. When Grant made the movie, the Brit was 34 and it marked his first starring role in a Hollywood movie. Surely he wasn’t as confident back then regarding his talent as he might be now. Still, he hilariously suggested he put “parental controls” on his personal TV to keep his wife, Anna Eberstein, from viewing the movie.

Of course, as one should already know if you’re familiar with Grant, the actor is known for his cleverness and dry personality, so one should perhaps read this in his accent. Recently, Grant spoke about how his humor led to rumors circulating that he “hated” making Wonka .

Sure, Nine Months isn’t exactly the best of Hugh Grant movies . The movie has a 27% critics score and 37% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , with some critics calling Grant’s performance “an endurance” and the movie itself “forgettable.” However, it also seems to have tons of fans as well, with people calling the movie “cute,” “romantic” and someone even describing it as one of their “favorites.”

While Grant’s wife may never have the chance to see it, it does sound like Hugh Grant is just being hard on himself regarding the movie. It may not be his most loved movie, but that’s OK, every actor has a stinker or two. You can rent and buy Hugh Grant’s latest movie, Heretic , which critics absolutely loved , on Amazon now.