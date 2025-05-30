Netflix's Sirens Ending Left A Few Loose Ends, But Here's Why I Don't Ever Want Them Tied Up

SPOILERS are ahead for the Sirens ending. You can stream all five episodes now with a Netflix subscription .

Have you noticed this? In recent years, it’s been in high fashion for miniseries to suddenly become an ongoing series. The White Lotus, for example, was going to be one season, but here we are getting excited for Season 4 . This also recently happened with Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, which was renewed for a second season even though it was crafted initially as a limited series. Big Little Lies, too. While I’m usually game for this kind of thing, after watching Sirens, I want to talk about why I’m actually totally good with its ending staying where it is.

When it comes to 2025 Netflix releases , I don’t think I’ve binged a new show faster than Sirens this year. I was drawn in by Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore’s characters being so creepily close as coworkers they share gum ( yes, actually the actors really did on set ), and what would happen when Meghann Fahy crashed her sister’s life at a lavish beach estate. I got properly hooked on this show, but I’m totally satisfied with how things were left. Let me talk about it:

I Binge-Watched Sirens On Netflix, And I Thoroughly Enjoyed It

I’ve actually slowed down when it comes to bingeing shows in one sitting lately. It’s a long time commitment to sit on my couch for, and honestly not many shows keep my attention for that long. However, Sirens is kind of the perfect binge. It’s only five episodes long, so it was more realistic for me to start and finish the show on the same day. Plus, it was a great combination of being both gripping and an easy watch.

And then there’s the plotline itself – it plays like a summer beach read novel that I would simply eat up while accidentally getting sunburned because of laying out next to the waves. It instantly pulled me in with its opening where Fahy’s Devon charges off to her sister with the fruit basket in hand she had delivered to her home in response to learning their father has dementia. I found it really clever how the show instantly had me buying into Devon’s perspective, while also being really interested in what was going on with Alcock’s Simone and her very rich boss, Moore’s Michaela, and their unique world we are introduced to.

Now, I don’t think it was necessarily an amazing series, as I definitely thought it was going to get a lot more twisted than it actually did, but I enjoyed the journey from beginning to end, and that’s a total win in my book. I thought it was fun, it got into some really interesting topics and I didn’t necessarily expect the ending.

Of Course I'm Curious What's Next For Simone, Michaela And Devon

Sirens ends with Simone becoming the new partner for Kevin Bacon’s billionaire character, Peter Kell, who’s character totally threw me for a loop . Michaela on the other hand, ends up on a ferry leaving her longtime home, and Simone’s sister Devon decides to skip the sexy yacht trip she was invited to and return with her father to continue to focus on taking care of him. Obviously, after growing attached to this trio of characters across the five episodes, I instantly was curious about where each of their fates would take them after the credits rolled.

Like, where is Michaela really going to go after losing all her money and status? And, is Simone really going to last as Peter’s new partner, and how will her promotion of sorts lead her life next? I also want to know how Devon’s relationship with her dad and taking care of him will develop after this wild trip to see her sister.

However, The Ending Gave Me All The Closure I Need

Given my praise for Sirens, you’d think I’d want to see another season, however, I really don’t think the story would necessarily benefit from being an ongoing series. Even though I am curious about what’s next for all the characters, I think the insular story it tells is more interesting than anything a second season could tell me following its finale. And I think the last episode wonderfully brings home the messaging of Sirens with these words between Michaela and Devon on the ferry:

Devon: “You think my sister’s gonna be okay with him?”

“You think my sister’s gonna be okay with him?” Michaela: “No. Well, who knows, you know? I’m sure Jocelyn thought the same thing about me, but I had a pretty good run. Took him 13 years to decide that I was a monster.”

“No. Well, who knows, you know? I’m sure Jocelyn thought the same thing about me, but I had a pretty good run. Took him 13 years to decide that I was a monster.” Devon: “You’re not a monster, Michaela.”

“You’re not a monster, Michaela.” Michaela: “Neither is she.”

At its core, I personally think Sirens is about cycles of privilege and trauma, and when Simone chooses her path to become Michaela, it’s not because the writers have a grand plan for her coming up, it’s to illustrate how easily women are replaceable to a billionaire like Peter, and how Simone’s traumatic childhood is what is leading her to betray the women close to her and selfishly choose affluence over connection and responsibility.

I Think It's Actually More Powerful To Leave Sirens Be

The thing is, I think we’re supposed to be both frustrated with Simone by the end of the show and also understand her choice. It’s clearly established that Simone had a really traumatic childhood where her alcoholic father abandoned her and left her to basically starve at one point, and how being taken in by an affluent woman who needs her for every little thing was kind of perfect for her.

But, when Michaela abandons her by firing her and she realizes she’ll have to move back in with her father, she finds a way to stay in her fantasy by going to Peter. It’s her means of survival. There’s something powerful in sitting in this ending and knowing she’ll make a lot of the same mistakes Michaela did, and then be thrown away at some point, too.

I think sometimes Hollywood forgets that one story with a beginning, middle and an end is absolutely enough. Just because something is popular doesn’t mean it needs a sequel. It just means the creators made something good, and should get hired again, and that could be for something completely different and new. I want to see more trust in original ideas; part of why Sirens was interesting to me. The ending is going to stick with me because I’m not sure what will happen to Simone, Michaela and Devon after the ending, because what the series had to say on its own is enough.