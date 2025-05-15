I Watched Dark Side Of The Ring's Original Sheik Episode Days After ECW Legend Sabu Died, And It Was An Emotional Experience

The wrestling world lost when its most “homicidal, genocidal, and death-defying” figures in May 2025 when ECW legend Sabu, real name Terrance Brunk, passed away at the age of 60. In a sad form of irony, Dark Side of the Ring, one of the best shows on the 2025 TV schedule and a program every wrestling fan should watch, came out with an episode about Sabu’s uncle, The Original Sheik, recently.

This was always one of the most anticipated stories from the show’s sixth season , and that anticipation led to one of the emotional experiences I’ve had with wresting in some time with its exploration of The Original Sheik, his impact on wrestling, and how he changed the life of the man we know as Sabu .

(Image credit: Vice)

Though Most Of The Episode Is About The Original Sheik, It Spends A Lot Of Time With Sabu

If you haven’t already, go back and watch the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring (and then watch every other episode of the long-running docuseries), especially if you aren’t too familiar with The Original Sheik. The episode does an amazing job of explaining the life and legacy of Edward Farhat, aka The Sheik, how he transformed the business, turned Detroit into one of the biggest wrestling markets in the country, and stayed on top for decades.

Considering Sabu was the nephew of the WWE Hall of Famer and learned the business during their time together, the episode also focused heavily on the man who’d become one of the biggest trailblazers of the ‘90s. From his time in Japan’s FMW to stints in WCW before becoming an ECW mainstay, a lot of Saub’s career was covered, which was an awesome bonus.

(Image credit: Vice)

Watching Sabu Talk About The Impact His Uncle Had On His Life And Career Was So Poignant Now That The ECW Legend Has Passed Away

Though Sabu was never really a talker throughout his career, his input provided for so many great moments throughout Dark Side of the Ring. Both a wrestler, family member, and apprentice of The Original Sheik, Sabu had one incredible observation after another about the man, the myth, the legend. Watching the late wrestler get emotional while talking about how his uncle not only taught him the ropes of the business but also changed his life was incredibly poignant and provided a great deal of heart.

(Image credit: Vice)

Not Only Did I Leave The Episode With A Greater Understanding Of The Original Sheik, I Left With Even More Respect For Sabu Than Before

I knew about The Original Sheik before checking out the hour-long deep dive into his career and legacy, but I left the episode with a greater understanding of his accomplishments and contributions to the sport of professional wrestling. And the same can be said about the late Sabu. Hearing him talk about his struggles as a kid, his early days in the ring, and everything he went through with his uncle by his side made me respect him a whole lot more than I did before (which was a lot, by the way).

It wasn’t just the wrestler who put himself through barbed wire weeks before his death, the crazy guy who would jump through tables with reckless abandon, or the ECW legend who told a generation of young wrestling fans that it was okay to be different; it was the man who was behind it all. The total package.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, I just have to say rest in peace to Sabu and The Original Sheik and thank them for all the blood, sweat, and tears they shed in the ring for decades. Though their intense and hardcore style isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying how much they changed the game.