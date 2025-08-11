Wrestling Fans Have No Idea What's Going On With Karrion Kross, And There Are Conflicting Stories Everywhere

It's definitely not uncommon for wrestlers to leave the WWE, but such developments can still be upsetting for fans. Those who need evidence of that should look no further than R-Truth's sudden departure and eventual return earlier this year. Few stories within the pro-wrestling world, though, have been quite as compelling as the ongoing saga surrounding Karrion Kross and Scarlett, whose contracts allegedly expired over the past weekend.

At present, #WeWantKross continues to trend on social media, and wrestling fans are wondering if the aforementioned duo will be on WWE programming anytime soon. Meanwhile, members of the media are trying to figure out what the real story behind all of this. As it stands right now, the following details represent the latest information we've learned about where things currently stand.

Karrion Kross And Scarlett's Contract Expiration Was Allegedly Legitimate

Something to get out of the way -- and a question we may not be asking had it not been for WWE: Unreal (which is available with a Netflix subscription) -- is that Karrion Kross and Scarlett's contract did expire without a renewal. That means they are indeed no longer with the company. Fightful confirmed as much but added that the situation is confusing enough that rival wrestling companies are unsure whether they should reach out, because the situation gives the feeling that we're all being "worked" and that the duo will return.

Amidst the contract expiration, Karrion Kross also released a documentary telling his side of the situation. He said that he and Scarlett, via their X accounts, both welcomed booking appearances on other wrestling shows. One would think he wouldn't be able to speak so candidly about his contract in the doc if he were still in negotiations, but maybe that's what we're being led to believe?

There's A Alleged Belief Within The WWE That Kross And Scarlett Will Return

Kross didn't know at the time that he'd need this footage, and he claimed that was an off-the-cuff, unscripted promo, right? Cody Rhodes recently shared a theory on The Bill Simmons Podcast. From Rhodes' perspective, the Montreal Screwjob was a worked angle, and he noted the presence of backstage cameras at a time that method was not common in the WWE.

I have a similar thought about this situation, because why did Karrion Kross have a documentary crew filming his promo on the post-WrestleMania 41 show, which allegedly led to this drama between him and WWE higher-ups?

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also reported on the overall skepticism of those within the WWE that this is a legitimate release. While no one was said anything for certain, the general belief, according to Meltzer, is that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will receive a new contract and return to the WWE. The contract expiration might've been legitimate on paper, but who knows what conversations are happening behind closed doors and out of the reach of insiders?

While I don't have any insider knowledge, I can't help but once again point to the WWE's insistence on exposing the inside of wrestling like they have with WWE: Unreal. Viewers saw the series receive heavy promotion, even in the midst of matches at SummerSlam. Also, this whole situation with Karrion Kross feels like a scripted look at the unscripted events that happen after a wrestler parts ways with the company.

I find it hard to believe that the WWE, so soon after the R-Truth situation, would fumble negotiations with another talent so quickly. This isn't like the Braun Strowman release or situations involving other wrestlers who have come and gone over the past few months. Fans have seen what happens when the WWE legitimately messes up and releases a well-liked superstar like R-Truth, and this situation feels quite different from the one involving Karrion Kross.

What this does feel like is the classic WWE storyline of the fan-favorite wrestler sticking it to the boss and ultimately, coming out on top. The corporation has played this narrative out over the years with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston and more. Everyone, except maybe the WWE writing staff that works months on storylines, loves when the fans crown a new future star. I'm leaning on the side of thinking the WWE is trying to make this happen in a bit of a manufactured way, but I guess we'll see in time.

Monday Night Raw is live on Netflix beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and I would be shocked if we don't at least hear one "We want Kross" chant before the show is over. Until we know whether he's staying or going elsewhere, check out the 2025 TV schedule for all the great stuff popping up in the coming weeks.