Pedro Pascal Has Had A Massive Year, But I Just Watched One Of His 2025 Movies That No One Is Talking About

It’s safe to say Pedro Pascal is having a very good year. Between being a part of one of the biggest 2025 TV shows with The Last of Us Season 2 to having large roles in two of the biggest releases on the 2025 movie schedule , we’ve seen a lot of the former Game of Thrones actor. However, while everyone is talking about The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, there’s one movie that seems to have flown under the radar: Freaky Tales.

If you haven’t heard of Freaky Tales, just know that it’s an anthology film set in Oakland in 1987, telling four underdog stories – be it in sports, the world of crime, the East Bay’s hip hop scene, or a battle between punks and Nazi skinheads. Now that’s streaming with an HBO Max subscription , there’s no reason not to watch this Pedro Pascal movie no one is talking about…

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available for subscribers. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Freaky Tales Is A Wild And Blood-Soaked Anthology Film Will All Kinds Of Surprises

Don’t worry, you’re not going to find any spoilers that weren’t already teased in the Freaky Tales trailer below, but just know that this is a wild and blood-soaked anthology film where all four stories – “Strength in Numbers: The Gilman Strikes Back,” “Don’t Fight the Feeling,” “Born to Mack,” and “The Legend of Sleepy Floyd” – share a common conneection. It’s campy, it’s violent, and it’s fun as hell.

And then there are the surprises throughout Freaky Tales. With some outrageous cameos, including one that I’m still laughing about days later, pop culture references, and one shocking turn after another, this crazy anthology film is something else!

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Like The Last Of Us And The Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal Plays A Father Forced To Make A Grave Decision

Pedro Pascal has played some great dads and father figures in recent years, with The Wild Robot, The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, The Last of Us, and The Mandalorian quickly coming to mind. This is the same for Freaky Tales, as the in-demand actor, who had to drop out of another great 2025 horror flick , Weapons, plays a former enforcer who’s tasked with making a grave decision after the birth of his first child.

Again, I won’t give anything away, but his character finds himself in quite a pickle where there’s only one, and incredibly violent, way out.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Honestly Don't Know How This Flew Under The Radar

When I was writing about all the new 2025 action movies I wanted to see, I made sure to include Freaky Tales, as the premise and cast had me interested to see how it’d all go down. Back then, and even now, I haven’t come across anyone else who’s watched this movie, and I’m struggling to figure out how it flew under the radar for so long.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Captain Marvel and Masters of the Air’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing, a cast that includes Jay Ellis as NBA legend Sleepy Floyd, Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne, Ben Mendelsohn, and the late Angus Cloud , and some of the wildest gore I’ve seen all year, this checks all the boxes. Maybe now, with the movie streaming on HBO Max, this will change.

Don’t be like me and wait so long to watch Freaky Tales, because this is one wild-as-hell anthology film you won’t want to miss.