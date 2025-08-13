North West May Be Known For Her Painting Skills, But I Wouldn't Give The Same Compliment To Kylie Jenner
Sorry.
Many have argued over the years that the Kardashian-Jenner family members are famous simply for being famous, but I’m not sure that’s fair. They’ve all excelled in one area or another, be that modeling, lifestyle, makeup, acting, etc. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, as well, has proven to be multi-talented in things like music, special effects makeup and painting. Unfortunately Kylie Jenner can’t say the same when it comes to her own artistry, if one recent art project is any indication.
Kylie Jenner took some time out of her Vampire Diaries binge this week to celebrate turning 28, and one of her birthday activities involved the makeup mogul and her friends painting Jenner’s iconic “Rise and Shine” meme circa 2019. Kylie shared her final product to Instagram Stories, and wow:
To be honest, the sun part of the painting looks pretty good. It’s abstract enough, and the colors are all blending well together. I think a lot of effort went into her craft, as another image showed Kylie Jenner hard at work:
Look, I know when I tackle a “sip-and-paint” project, things get a little … sloppier toward the end, so maybe that’s what happened when Kylie Jenner attempted to paint her own face. Faces are hard to paint anyway, and I’m certain I wouldn’t have done any better. We can’t all be North West with her endless buckets of talent! In case you needed a close-up of Kylie’s own “Rise and Shine” meme, here’s one last pic:
The paint party was just one part of the youngest KarJenner sibling’s birthday celebrations. Khloé Kardashian shared images from Kylie’s recent cone bra photoshoot, paying tribute to her little sis in a lengthy caption where she said how proud she was of her “soulmate sister.”
Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble, meanwhile dropped some big bucks on his gift for Kylie, giving her bottles of wine from the year she was born. Other festivities included an upscale dinner party at Kendall Jenner’s house and multiple cakes (undoubtedly including a viral Kardashian cake from Hansen’s, which — despite rumors — does not cost $7,000).
All jokes aside pertaining to Kylie Jenner’s painting skills, I think it’s a pretty fun idea to paint such an iconic image from her past. The Kylie Cosmetics boss went viral in 2019 when she was giving a tour of her home and sang, “Rise and shine!” in a strange voice to wake up her daughter Stormi. The short clip spread like wildfire and was remixed over and over by fans. Kylie even ended up making “Rise and Shine” merch, because of course she did.
Fans of the famous family are currently waiting for an update on The Kardashians Season 7, which was expected to hit the 2025 TV schedule this fall. However, there’s been no update from Hulu since the reality show was initially renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 last July. The sixth season premiered in February of this year, and all of the first six seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription while we wait for more.
