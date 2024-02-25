32 Wrestlemania Matches That Changed Wrestling Forever

“The Showcase of the Immortals,” “The Grandaddy of Them All,” “The Super Bowl of Wrestling,” are all monikers that have been used to describe WrestleMania since its inception nearly 40 years ago. Over the years, WWE’s annual event has seen electrifying main event moments , dozens of memorable celebrity guest appearances , and all-time great matches that forever changed wrestling forever. From the days of Hulkamania to the historic reign of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, here are 32 matches that made a massive impact…

Hulk Hogan & Mr. T Vs. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper & Paul Ornadorff (WrestleMania)

The success of the inaugural WrestleMania, and the then-WWF in general, was being banked on the main event match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Ornadorff, a spectacle like no other. If this match had failed to capture the audience’s attention and live up to the hype, we probably wouldn’t be here talking about WWE today. Yet here we are nearly 40 years later, celebrating the first of many iconic WrestleMania moments.

Hulk Hogan Vs. King Kong Bundy (WrestleMania 2)

The steel cage match between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania 2 (an event held at three different venues across the country) wasn’t the first or most iconic bout of its kind, but it did lay the groundwork for similar contests in the years that followed. We wouldn’t have all those unforgettable Hell in a Cell matches without this often-overlooked gem.

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Vs. Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat (WrestleMania 3)

It’s not often that a match on the undercard eclipses the main event in terms of praise and historic significance, but the Intercontinental Championship contest between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon Steamboat” at WrestleMania 3 does just that. The 14-minute match, which saw Steamboat dethrone Savage, is a wrestling clinic featuring high-flying theatrics, technical grappling, and so much drama. WrestleMania, and wrestling as a whole, was never the same.

Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant (WrestleMania 3)

Hulk Hogan bodyslamming Andre the Giant to retain his WWF Championship in front of a purported 78,000 Hulkamaniacs in the Pontiac Silverdome (with millions watching at home) at WrestleMania 3 is one of the most unforgettable wrestling moments of all time. Not a technical achievement by any means, this main event contest is still impacting the sport nearly 40 years later.

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 5)

“The Mega Powers Explode” was the selling point of the WrestleMania V main event bout between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Months in the making, this heated match between friends-turned-enemies is easily one of the best fights to headline a WrestleMania and the sense of realism behind the match would go on to influence countless other feuds in the years that followed.

Hulk Hogan Vs. The Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania 6)

The “Title for Title” main event bout between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 is one of those matches that seems too good to be true. Though lacking when it comes to technical achievements, this supersized main event at the SkyDome is what a WrestleMania main event is all about. It’s over-the-top, it’s loud, and it’s a great “passing of the torch” moment.

The Undertaker Vs. Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka (WrestleMania 7)

The Undertaker’s 21-match winning streak at WrestleMania got started at the seventh annual event back in 1991 with a decisive victory over Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. Though not as long or riveting as other bouts during “The Streak,” this four-minute match was the beginning of the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer ’s career was the start of it all.

Bret Hart Vs. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper (WrestleMania 8)

There’s a strong case to be made for Bret “The Hitman” Hart and ‘Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s Intercontinental Championship match from WrestleMania 8 being one of the greatest matches of all time. This heated contest between one of the best wrestlers of the ‘80s and the face of WWF’s “New Generation” finds the perfect balance between sport and entertainment.

Bret Hart Vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania 10)

Bret Hart and Owen Hart kicked off WrestleMania X in one of the best opening contents in the event’s history. Fought not over a championship but instead a longstanding rivalry between two brothers, this unforgettable wrestling clinic is about as close to perfection as it gets. But this wouldn’t be the end of the story for these two second-generation grapplers.

Shawn Michaels Vs. Razor Ramon (WrestleMania 10)

Going into WrestleMania X, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon both had a claim to the Intercontinental Championship and so they decided to settle it the best way possible: a ladder match to determine the undisputed champ. This Five-Star classic completely rewrote the ladder match and made the mid-card heroes into two of the biggest wrestlers of all time.

Bret Hart Vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 12)

The Iron Man match (a 60-minute contest) between Shawn Michaels and WWF Champion Bret Hart is the longest WrestleMania match of all time and one of the most controversial. Ending in sudden death, HBK’s victory over The Hitman at WrestleMania 12 would ultimately lead to the Montreal Screwjob a year and a half later.

Bret Hart Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

Though he wouldn’t capture the WWF Championship for another year, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin became a massive superstar following his submission match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13. Austin lost the match due to passing out, but he won the hearts of millions of fans around the world and set the stage for the biggest boom in wrestling history.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 14)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeating WWF Champion Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 is one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. The long-overdue champion got the biggest victory of his career and found himself in a position where he could completely change the sports entertainment industry by kicking the “Attitude Era” into overdrive.

The Hardy Boyz Vs. The Dudley Boyz Vs. Edge & Christian (WrestleMania 17)

The impact of the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian at WrestleMania 17 can still be felt nearly a quarter-century later. Similar to what Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon did seven years earlier, these three teams completely revolutionized the ladder match and created magic in the process.

The Rock Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 17)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock had a trilogy of WrestleMania bouts, and the main event match for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania 17 could be their best and is without a doubt their most controversial. Clocking in at nearly 30 minutes, this bloody, violent, and painful contest had it all, including a heel turn we’re still talking about years later.

Hollywood Hogan Vs. The Rock (WrestleMania 18)

There are few images more powerful than “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and The Rock standing across from one another at the start of their WrestleMania 18 match, Historic in every way imaginable, this legendary fight between the two icons exceeded the hype and gave birth to the Hulkster’s long-awaited return to the WWF.

Brock Lesnar Vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 19)

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle’s battle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 19 is sometimes overlooked by other matches on the card (Hogan vs. McMahon, Austin vs. Rock), but this doesn’t mean it’s a forgettable contest. And while it’s mostly remembered for Lesnar’s botched shooting star press , it was a technical masterclass until that point and a historic WrestleMania debut for the Beast Incarnate.

Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels Vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania 20)

A match that is never talked about these days because of the Christ Benoit situation that transpired three years later, the WrestleMania 20 main event is one of the best of all time. Benoit defeating World Heavyweight Champion Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Madison Square Garden made for an unforgettable moment and capped off one of the best triple threat matches of all time.

The Money In The Bank Ladder Match (WrestleMania 21)

The Money in the Bank match, which now has its own premium live event, ushered in a new era for WWE when it was introduced at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The variation of the ladder match would not only breathe new life into Edge’s career after he won the inaugural contest, it would only reshape the championship landscape within the company for years to come. It’s hard to imagine WWE without it.

Shawn Michaels Vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24)

Though it wasn’t the main event, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair’s singles contest at WrestleMania 24 was the biggest match on the card. The match, which ended with Flair being forced to retire from in-ring competition (in WWE, at least), was an emotional thrill ride and marked the end of an era for the Nature Boy. From the opening bell until the final “Sweet Chin Music,” this is a banger.

Shawn Michaels Vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 26)

Two years after “retiring” Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels put his own career on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 26. In a rematch against The Undertaker, who defeated him the previous year, HBK wasn’t willing to go down without a fight, a decision that gave the world one of the finest wrestling matches of all time. In an instant, “Mr. WrestleMania” was no more.

The Rock Vs. John Cena (WrestleMania 28)

The first chapter of John Cena’s feud with The Rock ended at WrestleMania 28 with the “Once in a Lifetime” main event bout. This battle between two of the biggest stars in WWE history was full of heightened drama, intense action, and so many finishing moves. The two would meet again the following year, but the enormity of their first meeting is the stuff of legend.

The Undertaker Vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30)

The Undertaker’s historic winning streak came to an end at WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar pulled off the impossible. Not only was “The Streak” finally over, but the victory kicked off Lesnar’s most dominant era in WWE, which would see him conquer everyone in his way and pull off some of the most impressive feats the sport has ever seen.

Daniel Bryan Vs. Randy Orton Vs. Batista (WrestleMania 30)

After winning one of the best WrestleMania opening matches earlier that night, Daniel Bryan pulled off the impossible in the WrestleMania 30 main event when he defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton and Royal Rumble winner Batista in an instant classic. The victory culminated a nearly one-year story that saw Bryan go from being an underutilized wrestler to the biggest thing in Wrestling.

Brock Lesnar Vs.Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31)

The WrestleMania 31 main event started off as a one-on-one title fight between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns but became a triple threat in the final minutes when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. This not only created an iconic moment that still sends chills down the spines of wrestling fans, but it also cemented Rollins’ legacy as one of the best modern wrestlers.

Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Vs. Sasha Banks (WrestleMania 32)

The “Divas Era” officially came to an end at WrestleMania 32 when Charlotte (she hadn’t started using the Flair name yet) defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to be crowned the WWE Women’s Champion. Though there are some shenanigans at the end of the match, this triple threat was one of the best on the card and the beginning of something special for the division.

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (WrestleMania 34)

WrestleMania 34 featured what could be the best mixed-tag match in WWE history with the show-stealing contest between Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey (her WWE in-ring debut) vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The power couple finally got their comeuppance and the former UFC Champion instantly made a name for herself in the squared circle.

Daniel Bryan Vs. Kofi Kingston (WrestleMania 35)

Five years after he was at the center of a big WrestleMania story, Daniel Bryan found himself as the man in the way of Kofi Kingston achieving his dream of being WWE Champion. This beloved WrestleMania 35 match saw Kingston, who had never even fought for the title before that night, pull off the impossible and capture the most prestigious championship in all of wrestling. Pure magic.

Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair Vs. Ronda Rousey (WrestleMania 35)

Becky Lynch walked into the WrestleMania 35 main event (the first headlined by all women) with a major chip on her shoulder and a goal to walk out with both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship belts. Going up against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, “The Man” had her work cut out for her. Luckily, for her and all of us watching at home, Lynch made the childhood dream come true and she walked out as the biggest name in all of wrestling.

Sasha Banks Vs. Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37)

WrestleMania 37 featured the first main event match between two Black women when Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks headlined the first night of a two-day event. Belair, who was already on the rise, became the top female wrestler in the company and an inspiration for everyone who watched.

Cody Rhodes Vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 38)

WrestleMania 38 featured one incredible match after another, but the most important bout looking back is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ Night One singles contest. After months of rumors about Rhodes’ return to WWE , the beloved wrestler showed up and defeated Rollins, kicking off a longrunning story between the two that still isn’t finished two years later.

Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 39)

Cody Rhodes didn’t finish his story at WrestleMania 38 when he failed to defeat WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and give the “Head of the Table” his first loss in years. Though frustrating at the time, the loss propelled Rhodes to superstardom and led to the son of Dusty Rhodes becoming the biggest babyface in the company.

Each of these WrestleMania matches made an impact of some sort on the industry and millions of fans who watch WWE every week, month, and year. With wrestling being hotter than ever, this is just the beginning.