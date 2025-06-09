Kourtney Kardashian Showed Up At A WWE Event, But Fans Are Talking About The Celebrity That Wasn't Acknowledged In The Background

Based on who we've seen lately, it seems that upcoming WWE events are the place to be to see the stars. This includes the ones you wouldn't expect, as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted taking in the sights at the Money In The Bank PLE. While those at the event were mixed about the reality stars attending, many online were straight up gobsmacked the wrestling company completely snubbed another star in the background.

Those watching Money in the Bank with a Peacock subscription didn't just watch R-Truth make a big return to the WWE, they also noticed the promotion completely overlooked wrestling fan and Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel was at the event. The show instead highlighted Travis and Kourt, but you can see Fishel just smiling away in the background...

(Image credit: WWE)

Fishel didn't make a scene about not being singled out on camera, but many on X (Formerly Twitter) called attention to it. Many did this by throwing some shade at the Kardashian family, but if Kourtney's opinion on the haters is anything like her sister Kylie, it'll only make her stronger. As for Fishel, it looks like the love for Topanga is still going strong in 2025 as it was way back when.

Out of the way Kardashian! That's Topanga! - @IamLawrenceFox

DID THEY JUST IGNORE TOPANGA?? - @WrestleClips

The REAL star in that picture… TOPANGA!!! - @DeLo_77

They didn’t mention Topanga in the crowd #MITB - @Austin_712

Bro to show Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker BUT NOT Topanga who was right behind them is insane #MITB #MoneyInTheBank - @Flye75

I feel the love in those tweets. These are the fans who loved the show enough to opine about regret over Topanga marrying Cory and why the ski lodge kiss happened. It's the perfect blend of a nostalgic love for someone who played a beloved '90s character, and a chance for the masses to make no bones about their feelings on the Kardashians.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you're looking to cash-in and get the most bang for your buck when watching WWE PLEs, then subscribe to Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Listen, Danielle Fishel's love of the WWE is well-documented with fans, and she was even spotted on-screen during the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix. In what feels hilariously ironic, she was shouted out on that show, but the wrestling company snubbed her former Boy Meets World co-star Will Friedle, sitting right next to her. Of course, people pointed that out at the time as well, which speaks to how popular ABC's TGIF was back in the day.

Fishel doesn't update social media as much as others, but she seemed unfazed by the WWE snub. A recent Instagram Story showed her wishing a happy birthday to superstar Liv Morgan, so it appears her mind is still on wrestling, regardless. As for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, they didn't seem fazed by any negative comments they received about their appearance at Money In The Bank, so all the celebrities are OK!

Monday Night Raw streams on Netflix on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep an eye out for who may be in the crowd in the upcoming episode, and keep an eye on social media to see how the crowd reacts to it.