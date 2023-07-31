Pee Wee Herman Icon Paul Reubens Has Died At 70

Throughout TV, movies, and pop culture in general, Paul Reubens was an icon. Mostly known for his character Pee Wee Herman, Reubens made the world smile and laugh with his eccentric creation through projects like Pee Wee’s Big Adventure as well as Pee Wee’s Playhouse. That legacy of joy is remembered bittersweetly today, as Reubens has been reported to have died at 70.

News broke through Paul Reubens’ official social media presence, with his passing being confirmed as having taken place last night. Sharing one last photo of Paul, as well as further details of his death due to cancer, this is how that announcement was made:

Born Paul Reubenfield in 1952, Reubens was the oldest of three siblings and already an entertainer throughout his childhood. His eventual creation of Pee-wee Herman would take place in 1978, during a stint with the famous improv group The Groundlings. 1981 saw the act evolve further with The Pee-wee Herman Show, which resulted in the character being captured for an HBO special of the same name.

However, between 1985 and 1986 would represent the big break for Paul Reubens, as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse would hit theaters and television in those respective years. The Tim Burton movie, as well as the CBS-run kids show that followed it, increased the awareness of Pee-wee to the wider world.

And for a generation of the young and young at heart, the opening number to Pee-wee's Playhouse meant that Saturday mornings between 1986 and 1991 were going to be an absolute treat. Take a look at that trip down memory lane, below:

As much as Paul Reubens’ legacy was defined by Pee-wee Herman, it wasn’t the only thing of note in his career. The many non Pee-wee roles of Reubens saw the actor frequently pop up through major worlds in film, TV, and otherwise. Playing everything from an alien computer in Flight of the Navigator to the Penguin’s father in both Batman Returns and Gotham, his was a career of blending in and surprising the audience once they recognized him.

No where was that better represented than in Reubens' spot in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast, as the 1992 origin film saw him play the comedic but terrifying vampire Amilyn. Also, his character RX-24’s Star Wars journey lead this iconic droid from the first Disney attraction based on George Lucas’ landmark sci-fi series into several appearances through franchise lore. Which, naturally, included RX-24’s role in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as a robot DJ who seems more at home behind a turntable than in the pilot’s seat.

For as much variety as there was in Reuben’s career, Pee-wee Herman will still always be a calling card the man will be known for. His final film role would cement that in 2016, 28 years after Big Top Pee-wee’s release, when he’d return to that very role for the Netflix original movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

Paul certainly hadn’t lost his touch at that point, as our Pee-wee’s Big Holiday review saw Eric Eisenberg cite the film as, “wonderful adventure” that honored the character. Some viewers have even returned to Pee-wee's Big Adventure, spawning interesting thoughts from those who have done so.

The spirit of Pee-wee Herman and Paul Reubens will live on, and we here at CinemaBlend would like to share our deepest condolences with his friends and family. May they be comforted as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.