Bob Barker, Legendary Price Is Right Host, Dead At 99

Long-time legendary host of The Price is Right, Bob Barker has died at the age of 99.

The beloved game show host and animal-rights activist died Saturday morning, August 26, of natural causes according to TMZ. A representative for Barker said he passed away in his home in Los Angeles naturally. ABC 7 also reported the news about his death.

Bob Barker was the winner of 19 Daytime Emmys, and he received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Television Academy in 1999. The Price is Right's longtime host and his illustrious career were also honored when he was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 2004.

We here at CinemaBlend send Bob Barker's family and loved ones our thoughts and condolences.

