To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Ticket

Dear readers, it is time to rumble yet again. The MonsterVerse is back in play, and both Kong and Godzilla are back to take the fight to any Titans who stand in their way. So since we’re already celebrating the release of director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, let’s throw another burning question onto the pile: To 3D or Not To 3D ?

If you’re wondering whether or not this cinematic juice is worth the squeeze, you should check out our Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire review . But if you want to discuss whether this MonsterVerse entry is worth the extra ticket money, or if you’re better off crowdfunding a cat bed that looks like the Colosseum in Rome, this is the place.

Without further delay, and with a generous sponsorship from Gargantua Insurance, let’s discuss whether or not to go 3D with Godzilla x Kong!

Fit Score - 5/5

In terms of pedigree, the entire MonsterVerse saga has seen its cinematic efforts presented in conversions of varying 3D quality. No matter where an individual entry has ranked in the past, the franchise has always been home in the third dimension. However, it just so happens that director Adam Wingard has made the most 3D-friendly entries of the saga, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire proving that point yet again.

Looking back at our evaluation for Godzilla vs. Kong’s 3D presentation , the quality highlighted in that previous writeup was very much still present with the latest chapter of this ongoing saga. And as you’ll see throughout the rest of Godzilla x Kong’s case study, Wingard and company’s magic shine yet again.

Planning & Effort - 5/5

It does not take long at all for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to prove why my choice of an IMAX 3D screening was the only way to fly. Showtimes for this format have become increasingly rare, so I’ve tried to make a special effort to seek that format out when able. Much like the time I covered Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ 3D variant , I felt the need to catch this Titan-sized throwdown that claims it’s “filmed for IMAX.”

That claim is absolutely true thanks to several sequences going full ratio throughout Godzilla x Kong. The 3D quality sparkles even more when you have an entire large format screen to gaze upon. IMAX’s care for Godzilla x Kong’s picture quality is even more apparent when watching the stereo conversion efforts of DNEG displayed through that proprietary format. I’m still convinced that 3D plays way better on an IMAX screen, and once again the MonsterVerse seems to have proven me right.

Before The Window - 5/5

Friends, have you ever wanted to see Godzilla stomp an enemy Titan so hard their blood explodes towards the screen? How about Kong seeming to reach out to the audience, as if he could actually touch us? All of that, and much more, is available when you check out the Before the Window thrills offered in Godzilla x Kong. Having screened the film in IMAX 2D before seeing it again in that format’s 3D presentation, there were moments I could call out as potential pieces that were rich in 3D-NA.

So I’m not that surprised that when Kong sends a pack of vicious monsters falling towards camera in 2D, that scene was given the right amount of love in 3D. Nor was I shocked when I thought Godzilla was going to smash his foot into the audience during the big showdown in Cairo. Though if I had to pick a scene that bridged the kingdoms of Before and Beyond the Window perfectly, it’d have to be the zero-gravity fight!

Beyond The Window - 5/5

As far as Before the Window thrills go, seeing rocks and various Titans in battle floating around a new section of the Hollow Earth realm make for beautiful window smashing results. Going hand in hand with those thrills is the limitless depth that’s drawn in huge, spectacle laden set-pieces that take place in those worlds Beyond the Window. The key factor of spatial reasoning is also expertly manipulated thanks to characters having a healthy amount of distance from their environments, as well as each other.

A key scene that shows Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Kaylee Hottle lined up in front of a mysterious doorway shows off that simple, but effective victory in this factor of Godzilla x Kong’s 3D extravaganza. Also, if you’re looking for a particular “splash panel” moment that really soaks in this sort of thrill, the emergence of “Pink Godzilla” is the moment you’re going to want to be present for.

Brightness Score - 4/5

In terms of the MonsterVerse in 3D, Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ To 3D score is still the lowest in the bunch. A good portion of the points lost came from the arch-nemesis of all 3D fans: the Brightness factor. Depending on how your venue of choice maintains their projectors, this is an easy spot to lose ground, as calibrating between 2D and 3D screenings is key for ideal presentation.

Yet again, IMAX comes through in the clutch here, as the Laser IMAX projection system I saw this film presented with was crisp and clear. There was some slight dimming with the glasses on, but nothing near as dim as past MonsterVerse films. Don’t worry, Dan Stevens’ fruit punch red Hawaiian shirt, and the rest of Hollow Earth’s colorful landscape, are still beautifully presented.

Glasses Off Score - 5/5

When taking your glasses off during a 3D movie, blur is the word when it comes to what you’re going to want to see while watching Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Conventionally, the more blur that’s present in the image, the more manipulation there is to create a three-dimensional appearance. Not only is there tons of blur with this Titan-centric showdown, but a new lesson can be learned by you fellow 3D fanatics.

Pay close attention to the differences between scenes with living breathing humans and those with full CGI creatures and environments. With human subjects on the screen, you get more 2D anchor points that help draw a greater visual contrast in the finished product.

Meanwhile, in full CG scenes, the blur is much more present all around; more than likely due to the fact that we’re observing aspects that can more easily be adapted to cutting edge 3D. You wouldn’t notice the difference unless your glasses were off, but it’s something fun to note.

Audience Health - 4/5

If it wasn’t for one singular shot at the beginning of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the Audience Health score would have been perfect. But alas, the price for a really cool shot of rotating perspective in Hollow Earth is a moment where the audience may feel just a bit uncomfortable. In no way is it a system crasher, but it’s enough of a moment that I had to note it.

Other than that simple segment, the rest of Godzilla x Kong is audience-friendly and easy on the eyes. Tthat’s through a lot of very dynamic cinematography that chooses some pretty fantastic angles to cover its subjects with. Seriously, the fight scenes between the Titans are intensely kinetic and exciting, and it doesn’t strain your eyes in the process.

Final Verdict - 33/35

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is another smashing effort that needs to be seen in IMAX 3D. Movies like this make me truly sad that the company has distanced itself from the format, as this is my preferred option for third-dimensional thrills. I have a feeling that standard 3D would be similarly impressive, but in my opinion, this is the full on experience kaiju movie fans need to treat themselves to.

If you’re going to see Godzilla x Kong, do it right: see it in IMAX 3D and let the sensory overload wash over you lovingly like I did. Needle drops are sweeter, punches are more brutal and the beauty of certain moments is even grander in this format.

I think I’ve made my case for this film’s 3D adventure, so with that I’ll take my leave! I’m not sure when we’ll meet again here in the To 3D or Not To 3D labs, so until next time remember… Godzilla may not care about your 3D experience enjoyment, but Gargantua Insurance does.