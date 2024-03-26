Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Hailing The New MonsterVerse Offering As ‘An Absolute Slobberknocker’
Who's ready for some kaiju action?
Following the success of last year's Godzilla Minus One, there’s another kaiju film headed to theaters, and this is one fans have really been looking forward to. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — the fifth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise and a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong — is set to hit the big screen (including IMAX) on March 29, and those who have been able to catch an early screening are taking to social media with their first reactions.
Godzilla x Kong’s trailer shows the monsters working together against an even bigger, scarier enemy. Let’s see what people are saying about this movie, which has garnered a PG-13 rating. SlashFilm’s Ben F. Silverio calls the monsters’ tag-team action “terrific,” advising moviegoers to opt for IMAX if possible. He writes on X (Twitter):
In the movie Godzilla sports some dangerous-looking, fiery pink spikes — which are reportedly Toho-approved — and the vibrant color was one quality of director Adam Wingard’s project that critics took notice of. Bill Bria writes:
Griffin Schiller agrees that the ‘80s color palette makes for a fun experience, calling Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire “an absurdist romp.” The critic says:
That ‘80s aesthetic seems to be exactly what Adam Wingard is going for, as he was inspired by the decade’s buddy cop movies. This is evident by the wardrobe of at least one member of the Godzilla x Kong cast, as noted by Creepy Kingdom’s Shannon McGrew. She writes:
Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens may be really funny in this monster movie, but make no mistake who the stars are. As Bernard “Beanz” Smalls says:
Rafael Motamayor has high praise for the latest MonsterVerse offering, for one monster in particular, writing:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While some enjoy the human actors, others think the movie is monster-centric to a fault. John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor says:
Michael Lee agrees, writing that the human drama is pushed to the backburner in favor of more kaiju action. And that’s probably fine, as that’s what people want to see, he writes in a thread on X:
It sounds like audiences are in for quite a bit of fun with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Catch this one in theaters starting Friday, March 29, and stay up to date on all the upcoming new releases with our 2024 movie release schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann