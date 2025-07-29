I Didn't Expect Fantastic Four: First Steps' Surprise Scene Stealer, And Now I Want More

Warning: mild SPOILERS for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in play.

We’re only one weekend into the release of the latest 2025 movie schedule offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I think we already have a new MVP to rally around. Though the Fantastic Four reboot’s cast boasts some heavy hitters, there’s a supporting player I think is stealing the show.

That’s to be expected in something like the MCU, but if I’m being totally honest, I didn’t see this Oscar-nominated performer grabbing the spotlight. No, I’m not talking about the unfortunately-deleted John Malkovich, and if you’ll follow me, I’ll tell you exactly who I have in mind.

(Image credit: Disney)

Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man Is A Certified Scene Stealer

Let’s give it up for an actor I’m quite fond of, and a new member of the “5-Minute Crusher Club” - Paul Walter Hauser (pictured above in Cruella!) For the longest time, Hauser’s mysterious Fantastic Four role puzzled us all, only for it to be revealed that he was playing Harvey “Mole Man” Elder.

A legacy villain for the Fantastic Four, it appeared that he would be another villainous presence that could nurse his grudge against Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) in a sequel-friendly manner for First Steps’ narrative. That is exactly what didn’t happen, as an attempt to steal the Pan Am Building led to Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) negotiating for Harvey Elder to have his own piece of Earth-828 known as “Subterranea.”

Without spoilers, the Richard Jewell star is then asked back later in the narrative to help save the world - but not before making Mr. Fantastic beg him for assistance. Trust me, it's a moment that has broken every audience I've seen this movie with into laughter, and it's a feat worthy of a just reward.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Harvey Elder’s Redefined Role Deserves A Fantastic Four Spinoff

A character like that deserves a reward for not taking the easy way out. Just as Paul Walter Hauser’s character balances out Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his true purpose in this universe, some sort of project that gives us more of his attitude on display could help spruce up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This reformed antagonist, who has a relatable goal and a decent-enough relationship with Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) to mock his wardrobe, never fails to get a laugh when he’s on screen. So getting into how Harvey Elder’s rejection of Reed Richards’ quest for progress actually got started is well worth the time.

Yes, we’re moving away from a time where Disney+ subscription holders are presented with projects that cash in on those MCU characters we know and love. It’s a shame that this is the case, because Paul Walter Hauser getting his own Subterranea-based series could make for a stirring dramedy.

We don’t really get to learn more about Harvey and the Moloids that dwell in this world, and any excuse to give Mr. Hauser some more screen time is a good thing. For now, I guess I’ll just have to be satisfied with what we’ve been given to work with in the current theatrical cut. Maybe The Fantastic Four’s opening weekend success will lead to a sequel where we examine Subterranea even more.

Though if you’re a Paul Walter Hauser fan who wants to see him flex those comedy muscles sooner than later, the man will be co-starring with Liam Neeson in this weekend’s The Naked Gun. So like Reed Richards volunteering for wardrobe duty at the Future Foundation’s latest fashion show, you’ll need to hang on just a little longer.