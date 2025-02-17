Right Or Wrong, I Watch Most Movies On The Go, So These Presidents Day Headphone Deals Are Calling Out To Me

For film evangelists, there is likely a very specific way in which someone should watch a movie. Giant 4K TVs and surround sound systems come to mind. Being honest, though, I watch the majority of TV shows and movies on the move on my iPhone. A good pair of headphones is a necessity, then, which is why I'm here to recommend some of the Presidents Day deals going on right now (but not for much longer) on Bose's legendary noise-cancelling headphones.

A victim of a deteriorating attention span, about the only time I'm able to sit down and watch anything is when I'm trapped in a metal box hurtling from A to B with little to no choice but to sit back and be told a story. Often it's a book, but sometimes I'll opt to watch something when the best streaming deals crop up.

When you're on busy public transport, noise-cancelling headphones are the way to go, and Presidents Day has some amazing deals where this kind of tech is concerned. I'm particularly excited about the Bose deals available on both its QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and the older – though no less class-leading original QuietComfort headphones.

Both offering noise-cancelling technology with the choice of going wireless or wiring yourself in. They both also have up to 24-hours of battery life, with one 15 minute charge giving you at least 2.5 hours to play with.

The Ultra are down in price right now on Amazon, saving almost 20% now they're $349 from $429. If you're after something marginally more budget friendly, you could opt for the QC, $100 cheaper at $249 (down from $349).

Of course, the Ultra do differ somewhat with key upgrades seeing Bose's answer to Apple's Spatial Audio, dubbed 'Immersive Audio'. As our sister site, Tom's Guide notes in its best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide, this features "[widens] music's soundstage", with the headphones offering a "big, rich" sound quality. Sounds perfect for movies, if you ask me.

Whichever you choose, though, you're getting top-spech noise-cancellation and – if the names of the model should be believed – comfort for long term wear.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $429 $349 At Amazon

Save 19% – Bose had already established itself as at the top of its game with the original QuietComfort headphones (see below), but have stepped it up with the new flagship headphones. Battery life is improved from its original flagship, the Bose 700, with up to 24 hours (18 hours with Immersive Audio), and the option of touch volume control. Don't just take our word for it – Tom's Guide rates them as the #1 best noise-cancelling headphones in their guide.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $349 $249 At Amazon

Save 29% – For movie watchers on the go, there's no doubt you want to be locked in to what you're watching, and Bose's QuietComfort headphones are up there as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. And, as the name suggests, they're also some of the most comfortable. They were about $50 cheaper over Black Friday, but if you don't want to wait around these are ag great pair to pick up if you don't fancy the price tag of the Ultra, promising 24 hours of battery life. Don't want to miss your stop? Shift between Quiet and Aware Modes.

