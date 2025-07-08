Amazon Has A Paramount+ Subscription Deal For Prime Day (And It's Just In Time For The Big Brother Live Feeds)

We're live-blogging Prime Day deals here at CinemaBlend, but none have me in a chokehold as much as what's being offered for Paramount+. With the premiere of Big Brother Season 27 just around the corner, I was thrilled to see that Amazon is offering a deal for the streamer that will help many fans enjoy the live feeds at a reduced cost.

If you need a Paramount+ subscription to enjoy the live feeds, Amazon is currently running a deal that will give you access to the premium, ad-free experience for just $0.99 a month for the next two months. The same deal applies for the experience with ads, but why not make the most of it with the best experience possible and be ready when Night 1 of the live feeds begins on Sunday, July 13th?

Paramount+ Premium and Standard Experience - .99 Cents for 2 Months

Get two months of unfettered access to the Houseguests of Big Brother Season 27 practically free with a Paramount+ subscription deal on Prime Day. In addition to that, be sure to check out archived seasons of other great CBS reality shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race, or shows like Star Trek, NCIS, and more.!

I'm sure there's also a crowd out there wondering why they'd want to bother watching the Big Brother live feeds when the series is already on three times a week during the season. Plus, Season 27 will have 90-minute episodes on at least one of those nights, so surely we'll get everything of substance then, right?

As an avid live-feed viewer for years now, I can confirm there's value to watching BB live feeds nonstop. In addition to seeing what Houseguests do all day, it allows fans to get a raw and unfiltered view of what's happening in the game, without any editing by producers. Sometimes, the show has to condense conversations so that they make sense for an episode, and they're forced to cut out vital context and information that would be valuable.

In addition to all of that, those who watch the live feeds usually know who won the Head of Household and veto competitions before people on television. Of course, we can't watch the actual competitions as the live feeds go down during that time, but we get plenty of context clues and sometimes outright confirmation from the conversations that follow each competition.

Now, it's true that PlutoTV hosts a free ad-supported version of the live feeds, but while I would recommend that all Big Brother fans try to watch in any way they can, there are some downsides to that experience. Mainly, the commercial breaks are inevitable and can be ill-timed to important conversations happening in the game. While I appreciate that Pluto TV offers a 24/7 channel for watching past seasons, the platform's live feed experience isn't the ideal choice for those who can afford to choose.

Big Brother Season 27 already has a lot of hype surrounding it, as there's a tease of a mystery 17th Houseguest joining the game. It also seems likely that the series will bring back some iteration of Season 26's A.I. Arena twist, which injected new elements to the gameplay and revitalized it in an exciting way. All the more reason why people should take advantage of this deal!

Big Brother Season 27 kicks off on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm thrilled to see this season finally get started after a long wait, and hope it is just as exciting as the previous season.