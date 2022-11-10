The Best Streaming Service Deals And Discounts

There are now so many streaming services with tons of movies and television shows jumping back and forth between platforms that it can be hard to keep up with the landscape as a whole or sometimes even find where to stream new and recent movies. Here at CinemaBlend, we're constantly changing up our personal platform plans depending on where things are streaming and who is offering the best bang for our buck.

We've pulled together a list of the top streaming services and their current prices to help you find the right combination to get to all your favorite content. We'll be updating this guide frequently, so make sure to check back for the latest offerings in streaming deals.

HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: With everything that HBO had and then some, HBO Max has original hit shows like Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more. Check out our HBO Max Subscription guide (opens in new tab) to learn more or sign up for HBO Max here (opens in new tab).

Disney+

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

(opens in new tab) Disney+: Time is running out to lock in this low annual price before it goes up on December 7th. Disney+ gives you access to Disney classics, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Here's how to get the most out of your Disney+ subscription (opens in new tab) or you can sign up here (opens in new tab).

Peacock

(Image credit: NBC)

(opens in new tab) Peacock: Looking to binge The Office or Parks and Rec? Want to catch up on new movies like Jurassic World: Dominion or Halloween Ends? All of it is streaming only on Peacock. Learn more about what's included with your Peacock subscription (opens in new tab) or sign up for the service here (opens in new tab).

Paramount+

(Image credit: Paramount+)

(opens in new tab) Paramount+: The only place to check out the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Yellowjackets, Halo, Start Trek: Prodigy, and more. Check out what else you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription (opens in new tab) or sign up here (opens in new tab).

Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video: Aside from the numerous benefits of being an Amazon Prime subscriber, you also get access to tons of content, including original shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and more. See what all you can get with an Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab) or sign up now for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Sling TV

(Image credit: NFL/Fox)

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: With multiple plans, Sling TV is great for NBA, NFL, and MLB fans, as well as binge watchers. From Hallmark to Law and Order: SVU, the ability to record live TV, and no long-term contracts, this is a great choice for cord cutters. Learn how to cut the cord (opens in new tab) or sign up for Sling TV here (opens in new tab).

Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab) Netflix: The original king of streaming, Netflix offers multiple ad-free plans and recently introduced an ad-supported plan for $6.99/mth. Check out original hit shows and movies like The Witcher, Squid Game, You, and Tick, Tick… Boom!. You can even get DVD-by-mail still, if you're old school like that. Check out everything that's included with your Netflix subscription (opens in new tab) or sign up here (opens in new tab).

Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

(opens in new tab) Hulu: Unlike some other streaming services, both Hulu's ad-supported and ad-free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Minding The Gap. You can find out everything you need to know about subscribing to Hulu (opens in new tab), or sign up here (opens in new tab).

Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

(opens in new tab) Apple TV+: Coming in relatively late to the streaming game, Apple TV+ has already put out a slew of Emmy and Oscar nominated original content, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and CODA. Learn more about what comes with an Apple TV+ subscription (opens in new tab) or sign up here (opens in new tab).

Discovery+

(Image credit: Discovery Plus/TLC)