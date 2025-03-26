34 DVD And Blu-Ray Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Fans Should Take Advantage Of, And It's The TV Show Sets That Caught My Eye

Though zero major holidays are on the horizon, that isn’t stopping retailers and etailers from dropping holiday-esque sales on customers with tax refunds to spend. Anybody with an Amazon Prime subscription can take advantage of the ongoing Big Spring Sale, a broad and expansive variety of deals throughout the site, with lots of goodies for Disney and Marvel fans in the mix. So there’s no better time to shop for physical media faithfuls like myself who love a great Blu-ray or DVD sale.

You can bet that there are plenty of solid offerings to be found while scouring through the site, both popular and obscure. (With the expected smattering of “WTF even is this?” items.) By and large, though, I found the best home entertainment deals from the Big Spring Sale to come from TV Blu-ray and DVD sets for classic and modern favorites, both in live-action and animation.

And when you’re done checking out the below Blu-ray and DVD suggestions and are waiting on impending packages to arrive, take advantage of all the best streaming deals and discounts. To do otherwise would be a disservice to your wallet and your empty shelf space.

The Best TV Blu-Ray And DVD Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection [Blu-ray]: $55.49 (Was $76.99)

Save $21.50! - The late, great David Lynch created his most mind-bending universe alongside Mark Frost with the era-spanning Twin Peaks. This Blu-ray set contains all 29 episodes of highly influential 1990s series, as well as all 18 installments of the limited event series Twin Peaks: The Return. Not only that, but there are tons of extra features and behind-the-scenes footage to keep fans buried in cherry pie-covered theories for years to come.

David Lynch will forever be missed, and Twin Peaks will always win out as my favorite of his efforts because not only do we get to enjoy his weirdness en masse, but he's always a delight on-screen as FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole.

Check out some of the other live-action Blu-ray and DVDs on sale and imagine if each of them was directed by Lynch.

Check Out These Classic Animated TV Show DVD And Blu-Ray Deals

Batman: The Complete Animated Series [Blu-ray]: $45.30 (Was $79.99)

Save $34.69! - One of the greatest animated series of all time, superhero or otherwise, Batman: The Animated Series is a classic for the ages thanks to A+ storytelling and voicework from its all-star cast and crew, not to mention the distinct and highly influential visuals. This set also contains the two standalone features Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero!

While waiting to see who James Gunn will cast as the DCU's Dark Knight, relive the magnificence of Batman: The Animated Series with a crispness that kids like me watching tube TVs in the '90s would have lost our minds over. But the true treasure of this Blu-ray set is the new feature-length documentary and all of the commentaries and other behind-the-scenes goodies. Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill are aces.

Speaking of excellent animated Batman shows...

Check Out These Awesome Movie Box Set Deals!

Scooby-Doo 10-Film Collection [DVD]: $12.99 (Was $27.69)

Save $14.70! This Warner Bros. 100th anniversary collection features ten full-length films, including Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, SCOOB, Scooby-Doo & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, and more!

Just because I favored the TV deals in Amazon's Spring Sale doesn't mean that there aren't more than a few movie deals to take advantage of, especially for family-friendly fare. With Netflix's new Scooby-Doo series in the works, there's no better time to opt in on ghoulish mystery-solving. But don't sleep on that Scary Movie set ahead of that long-awaited sequel currently in the works.