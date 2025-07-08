Amazon Prime Day 2025 Is Flooring Me With All These Excellent Blu-Ray And DVD Deals, From James Bond To The Penguin
Long live physical media! Especially the on-sale kind!
If you woke up to the sound of cash register dings and saw dollar signs flashing behind your eyeballs in the bathroom mirror as you brushed your teeth, it can only mean one thing: Amazon's sales extravaganza has arrived! The 2025 Prime Day deals are live and ready to make that Amazon Prime subscription feel worth every penny.
We're live-blogging lots of entertainment deals for fans of all sorts, and if you're like me, you'll probably never stop trusting in the longevity of physical media. Streaming platforms are shows randomly more often than anyone should be comfortable with, leaving fans without any digital ways to access those shows. So the best solution is always to invest in Blu-rays and DVD. (I'll save my thoughts on CDs, vinyl and printed media for another day.)
It's an unofficial measurement to say the best Blu-rays and DVDs are the ones bought with the biggest discounts, but let's just blindly believe in it, and put our attention on some of the biggest wins of the day for fans like us.
Prime Day's Best Discounts On Blu-Ray And DVD Movies And Collections
James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): $34.99 (Was $89.99)
Save $55 / 61% off! - The Bond of the modern era, Daniel Craig's super-spy headed up some of the most critically acclaimed films in the franchise. Included here are Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, SPECTRE and No Time to Die., and you likely won't find them any cheaper in such pristine condition.
- The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] - $54.99 (Was $119.99) Save 54%!
- Dark Knight Trilogy Collection (4K Ultra HD) - $34.99 (Was $74.99) Save 53%!
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) - $54.40 (Was $90.99) Save 40%!
- Terminator 6-Film Collection [Blu-ray] - $14.99 (Was $44.99) Save 67%
- Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz / The World's dEnd Trilogy [Blu-ray] - $19.99 (Was $59.98) Save 67%!
- Nightmare on Elm Street Collection (1-7) [Blu-ray] - $19.99 (Was $44.98) Save 56%!
- Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital) - $33.23 (Was $50.99) Save 35%!
- Jaws 3-Movie Collection - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital - $34.99 (Was $79.99) Save 56%
- The Mummy Trilogy - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital - $26.99 (Was $59.98) Save 55%!
- The Naked Gun Trilogy Collection (Blu-ray) - $12.42 (Was $17.99) Save 31%!
- Twister [4K UHD] - $12.99 (Was $33.99) Save 62%!
- Twisters - Collector's Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) - $14.99 (Was #33.99) Save 56%
- Gladiator II [4K UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital] - $16.99 (Was $37.99) Save 55%!
Liam Neeson's Naked Gun reboot trailer was a great reminder of how fun those films were, and reminded me that I somehow only own The Police Squad on DVD and none of Frank Drebin's cinematic shitshows. So you can bet that I'll be picking that up while waiting for the new spoof to hit the 2025 release schedule.
Now for some discounted TV love. So many full-season sets on sale, so choose wisely. But I mean, obviously choose The Penguin, even if it means getting into bed with that slimeball Oz. Even beyond Gotham City, though, there are plenty of other great TV settings to spend some time in for a good price. (And there's admittedly more Batman-related fare lower down, too.)
Prime Day's Best Discounts On Blu-Ray And DVD TV Series And TV Collections
The Penguin: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray): $19.99 (Was $39.99)
Save $20 / 50% off! - With Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 currently the only confirmed place we know so far to continue the story of Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, the crispiest way to watch his rise in Gotham City's underworld is with The Penguin's Blu-ray set.
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way [3 Seasons] (Blu-ray) - $39.99 (Was $89.99) Save 53%
- Game of Thrones: Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $59.99 (Was $179,99) Save 67%!
- The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $64.99 (Was $154.99) Save 58%!
- Monty Python's Flying Circus: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $49.99 (Was $129.98) Save 62%!
- Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $12.99 (Was $54.97) Save 76%!
- Regular Show: The Complete Series (DVD) - $49.99 (Was $99.99) Save 50%!
- Westworld: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $39.99 (Was $112.99) Save 65%!
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series (1992) (Blu-ray) - $29.99 (Was $79.99) Save 63%!
- Samurai Jack: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $24.99 (Was $69.99) Save 64%
- Supernatural: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $104.99 (Was $229.99) Save 54%!
- Babylon 5: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) - $54.99 (Was $134.99)
- Twin Peaks: From Z to A [Blu-Ray] - $47.30 (Was $69.99) Save 32%!
- Pee-wee's Playhouse: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $34.49 (Was $99.98) Save 66%!
- Psych: The Complete Collection [DVD] - $34.99 (Was $79.98) Save 56%!
- Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - $63.48 (Was $90.99) Save 30%!
Batman: The Animated Series, Twin Peaks and Pee-Wee's Playhouse will all feel a bit different watching them after the deaths of Kevin Conroy, David Lynch and Paul Reubens, but that's no reason to shy away from three totally singular classics.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more Prime Day deals for movie and TV fans.
