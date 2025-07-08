Amazon Prime Day 2025 Is Flooring Me With All These Excellent Blu-Ray And DVD Deals, From James Bond To The Penguin

If you woke up to the sound of cash register dings and saw dollar signs flashing behind your eyeballs in the bathroom mirror as you brushed your teeth, it can only mean one thing: Amazon's sales extravaganza has arrived! The 2025 Prime Day deals are live and ready to make that Amazon Prime subscription feel worth every penny.

We're live-blogging lots of entertainment deals for fans of all sorts, and if you're like me, you'll probably never stop trusting in the longevity of physical media. Streaming platforms are shows randomly more often than anyone should be comfortable with, leaving fans without any digital ways to access those shows. So the best solution is always to invest in Blu-rays and DVD. (I'll save my thoughts on CDs, vinyl and printed media for another day.)

It's an unofficial measurement to say the best Blu-rays and DVDs are the ones bought with the biggest discounts, but let's just blindly believe in it, and put our attention on some of the biggest wins of the day for fans like us.

Prime Day's Best Discounts On Blu-Ray And DVD Movies And Collections

James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): $34.99 (Was $89.99)

Save $55 / 61% off! - The Bond of the modern era, Daniel Craig's super-spy headed up some of the most critically acclaimed films in the franchise. Included here are Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, SPECTRE and No Time to Die., and you likely won't find them any cheaper in such pristine condition.



Liam Neeson's Naked Gun reboot trailer was a great reminder of how fun those films were, and reminded me that I somehow only own The Police Squad on DVD and none of Frank Drebin's cinematic shitshows. So you can bet that I'll be picking that up while waiting for the new spoof to hit the 2025 release schedule.

Now for some discounted TV love. So many full-season sets on sale, so choose wisely. But I mean, obviously choose The Penguin, even if it means getting into bed with that slimeball Oz. Even beyond Gotham City, though, there are plenty of other great TV settings to spend some time in for a good price. (And there's admittedly more Batman-related fare lower down, too.)

Prime Day's Best Discounts On Blu-Ray And DVD TV Series And TV Collections

Batman: The Animated Series, Twin Peaks and Pee-Wee's Playhouse will all feel a bit different watching them after the deaths of Kevin Conroy, David Lynch and Paul Reubens, but that's no reason to shy away from three totally singular classics.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more Prime Day deals for movie and TV fans.