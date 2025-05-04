After CBS' Latest Cancellation, Watson Showrunner And Star Talk Getting Renewed And Hype The 'Massive' Two-Part Finale

News
By published

Watson is coming back for more, but everybody needs to (possibly) survive the finale first!

Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft in Watson Season 1x12
(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

The end is nigh for the first season of CBS' Watson, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been for John and Co. in the 2025 TV schedule. While there's plenty for fans to worry about with Moriarty coming face-to-face with Watson, there's one thing nobody needs to stress over: whether the doctor/detective show will be cancelled like The Equalizer was just days before its own finale. When I spoke with showrunner Craig Sweeny and actor Peter Mark Kendall, they shared their thoughts on their show's Season 2 renewal and why the finale case needs two parts.

The two-part Watson finale kicks off on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (and streams next day with a Paramount+ subscription) with the first episode, called "Your Life's Work, Part 1." Per the network's logline, part of the team will fall ill after being targeted as part of a sinister plot, and I'd say that the first eleven episodes of the season are enough to guess that Moriarty is behind the plot. (Plus, that promo!)

In light of the cancellation of The Equalizer, which is one of Watson's primetime partners on Sunday nights, there's more to celebrate than ever with Morris Chestnut's drama getting an early renewal. When I spoke with creator/showrunner Craig Sweeny, who came to Watson with experience in network TV renewals/cancellations after producing on shows like Medium and Elementary, weighed in:

It's great! Unambiguously, just great. 10 out of 10. [laughs] No, complaints. As you say, I'm lucky to have been doing this for a minute now.... The 4400 went four seasons, and Medium went seven seasons, and Elementary went seven seasons. I wasn't on all those shows for all the seasons, but I began just kind of assuming that, yeah, you do one season and then you make another one, and subsequent events have shown that that is not always the case. I just couldn't be happier. I love this world, these characters. I feel really lucky to write the show. I'm just so excited we have a second season order.

The executive producer of course isn't the only one at the show who has reason to celebrate the guarantee of another season, with Eve Harlow and Rochelle Aytes sharing their reactions to the good news earlier this season. When I spoke with Peter Mark Kendall, who plays double duty on Watson as twins Adam and Stephens Croft, he explained:

It's such a strange thing making a show and then having a hiatus, especially when it's a show that is so dear and so beloved by so many people that [you're] just kind of hoping, praying that it happens, and then finally getting that news is such a relief. It's such excitement, you know, and so many texts and phone calls would be like, 'Aaaah! Guys, we get to do this again!' So I think now it's just excitement and kind of itching to get started again.

Based on the promo for the first part of the finale, one of the Croft twins doesn't appear to be in the best shape, although it's impossible to say which one. After all, Stephens' glasses are usually the best giveaway, but nobody needs to wear spectacles when they're seemingly unconscious in a hospital bed!

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Home to CBS TV shows like Watson, subscribe to Paramount Plus. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

Watson doesn't often delve into crises that affect the characters' health personally, but it certainly looks like one (or both) of the Croft twins are in for a ride! And this time, it'll be a ride that takes two hours of television. When I asked Craig Sweeny what about the case of "Your Life's Work" needs a two-parter, he previewed:

Of all the two partners I've done, none demands two parts more than more than this one, I would say, because it's a big case procedurally in that it pays off the storyline of what Moriarty has been doing with the clinic, and it pays it off in a scientifically accurate but also very scary way that feels like science fiction. It also brings all of the relationships that we've built up over the course of the season into high relief, and everybody feels tension, and some of them survive, some of the relationships survive, and some of them don't. And it also has life or death stakes for a couple of the main characters. Really, everything is on the table for a massive two part spectacle.

All signs point toward Peter Mark Kendall having an eventful penultimate episode of Season 1 as both of his characters... unless the preview is pulling a fakeout about whether one of the twins is in danger! Kendall didn't specifically spoil what fans can look forward to in either half of the two-parter, but he did have his own thoughts on why this case needs back-to-back episodes:

I think it's because, for the first time, part of our crew, our fellowship, we are also the patients as well as the doctors. And I think we get to see kind of vulnerability and heroism from people that we don't normally get to see that from. I think TV is always the most fun when it's life-or-death, especially for a hospital-slash-detective show. It kind of heightens the stakes and makes everything feel that much more exciting.

In case you doubt those stakes with the first half of the finale quickly approaching, check out the preview of not only one of the Croft twins looking rough, but Moriarty meeting Watson and Ingrid seemingly connecting the dots about Randall Park's character:

Watson 1x12 Promo "Your Life's Work, Part 1" (HD) Morris Chestnut detective series - YouTube Watson 1x12 Promo
Watch On

Part 1 of Watson's Season 1 finale airs on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, between Tracker at 8 p.m. ET and the series finale of Queen Latifah's The Equalizer at 10 p.m. ET. Part 2 of the finale airs on May 11 in the usual Watson time slot. All three shows are also available streaming on Paramount+.

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Reveals How Asajj Ventress Came Back To Life, And I Had To Ask About The Major Moment

It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen

Turns Out, Blake Lively’s Loving All Those People Calling Another Simple Favor ‘Insane’
See more latest
Most Popular
Blake Lively sits looking upset in front of a fountain at night in Another Simple Favor.
Turns Out, Blake Lively’s Loving All Those People Calling Another Simple Favor ‘Insane’
Vanna White arm in arm with Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune winter wonderland
One Change Ryan Seacrest Would Like To Make To Filming Wheel Of Fortune (That Makes Total Sense)
Jamie Lee Curtis, utterly shocked, in Freakier Friday trailer, Michael B. Jordan as Stack in Sinners.
Jamie Lee Curtis Just Showed Off What It's Like To See Sinners In 70mm IMAX, And I've Never Wanted Michael B. Jordan's Head To Be So Large In My Life
Sean Combs speaks to Charlamagne tha God for Revolt
Ahead Of P. Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, A Comedian Weighs In On His Legal Issues And How They’ll Impact ‘The Culture’
Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.
As The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Moves Forward With New Romance, He Weighs In On Possibly Getting Married Again
Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany as Hulk and She-Hulk doing meditation in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Why Did Kevin Feige Agree To Make So Many Mediocre Disney+ Marvel Series Anyway? Apparently, 3 Little Words Were The Culprit
Scarlett Johansson looking skeptically at someone off screen in Jurassic World Rebirth near a large body of water.
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And More Keep Hyping Jurassic World Rebirth’s Similarities To Steven Spielberg’s Original, And I’m Pumped
Alexandra Daddario smiling at the camera in a red dress at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront in New York City.
Alexandra Daddario Shared Stunning Pics After Her Move, But I Didn’t See Martha Stewart And A Cotton Candy Dress Coming
Florence Pugh with a shaved head in We Live in Time
I Didn’t Have Florence Pugh Sharing Why She Was Scared To Shave Her Head For The Movies On My Bingo Card This Week, But I Totally Get It Now
Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw
Braun Strowman’s WWE Release Doesn’t Make Sense To Me For A Really Obvious Reason