After CBS' Latest Cancellation, Watson Showrunner And Star Talk Getting Renewed And Hype The 'Massive' Two-Part Finale
Watson is coming back for more, but everybody needs to (possibly) survive the finale first!
The end is nigh for the first season of CBS' Watson, and the stakes are as high as they've ever been for John and Co. in the 2025 TV schedule. While there's plenty for fans to worry about with Moriarty coming face-to-face with Watson, there's one thing nobody needs to stress over: whether the doctor/detective show will be cancelled like The Equalizer was just days before its own finale. When I spoke with showrunner Craig Sweeny and actor Peter Mark Kendall, they shared their thoughts on their show's Season 2 renewal and why the finale case needs two parts.
The two-part Watson finale kicks off on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (and streams next day with a Paramount+ subscription) with the first episode, called "Your Life's Work, Part 1." Per the network's logline, part of the team will fall ill after being targeted as part of a sinister plot, and I'd say that the first eleven episodes of the season are enough to guess that Moriarty is behind the plot. (Plus, that promo!)
In light of the cancellation of The Equalizer, which is one of Watson's primetime partners on Sunday nights, there's more to celebrate than ever with Morris Chestnut's drama getting an early renewal. When I spoke with creator/showrunner Craig Sweeny, who came to Watson with experience in network TV renewals/cancellations after producing on shows like Medium and Elementary, weighed in:
The executive producer of course isn't the only one at the show who has reason to celebrate the guarantee of another season, with Eve Harlow and Rochelle Aytes sharing their reactions to the good news earlier this season. When I spoke with Peter Mark Kendall, who plays double duty on Watson as twins Adam and Stephens Croft, he explained:
Based on the promo for the first part of the finale, one of the Croft twins doesn't appear to be in the best shape, although it's impossible to say which one. After all, Stephens' glasses are usually the best giveaway, but nobody needs to wear spectacles when they're seemingly unconscious in a hospital bed!
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Home to CBS TV shows like Watson, subscribe to Paramount Plus. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
Watson doesn't often delve into crises that affect the characters' health personally, but it certainly looks like one (or both) of the Croft twins are in for a ride! And this time, it'll be a ride that takes two hours of television. When I asked Craig Sweeny what about the case of "Your Life's Work" needs a two-parter, he previewed:
All signs point toward Peter Mark Kendall having an eventful penultimate episode of Season 1 as both of his characters... unless the preview is pulling a fakeout about whether one of the twins is in danger! Kendall didn't specifically spoil what fans can look forward to in either half of the two-parter, but he did have his own thoughts on why this case needs back-to-back episodes:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In case you doubt those stakes with the first half of the finale quickly approaching, check out the preview of not only one of the Croft twins looking rough, but Moriarty meeting Watson and Ingrid seemingly connecting the dots about Randall Park's character:
Part 1 of Watson's Season 1 finale airs on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, between Tracker at 8 p.m. ET and the series finale of Queen Latifah's The Equalizer at 10 p.m. ET. Part 2 of the finale airs on May 11 in the usual Watson time slot. All three shows are also available streaming on Paramount+.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Reveals How Asajj Ventress Came Back To Life, And I Had To Ask About The Major Moment
It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen