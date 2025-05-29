After CBS Delayed Watson Season 2, I'm Flashing Back To One Star's Joke About The 'Best Job In The World'
The wait may be on, but one star had a cute joke about filming an emotional finale scene.
CBS was home to some of network TV's biggest freshman hits by the end of the spring 2025 TV schedule, including Morris Chestnut's Watson. The doctor/detective drama featured names like John Watson, Mary Morstan, and James Moriarty straight out of Sherlock Holmes stories, but with a modern medical twist. While the series was renewed for Season 2, one CBS exec explained why its return is going to be delayed, and that news made me think back on happier comments from cast member Peter Mark Kendall.
Why CBS Is Delaying Watson Season 2
Instead of joining shows like Dick Wolf's new CIA series and fellow 2024-2025 freshman hit Matlock in CBS' 2025-2026 TV lineup this fall, Watson will once again premiere in midseason, which presumably means early 2026. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach addressed the decision to Deadline, saying:
With the cancellation of The Equalizer, the network's new Sunday night lineup in midseason will be comprised of Justin Hartley's Tracker Season 3, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes, and Watson Season 2. Tracker will hold onto the 8 p.m. ET time slot, while Y: Marshals takes over 9 p.m. ET and Watson is pushed back to 10 p.m. ET.
Amy Reisenbach went on to say that she's "fairly confident" the other two dramas will be "very, very big lead-ins" for Watson, then explained why the move could be good for anybody with a Paramount+ subscription:
So, it's not all bad news from CBS about the future of Watson, even if fans will be dismayed with the wait until 2026 to see what's next for John after his shocking decision about Moriarty. Personally, I'm just glad to now think back on something much happier to look forward to from Watson after what happened in the finale for Peter Mark Kendall's character(s).
Peter Mark Kendall On Stephens' Relationships
The majority of the two-part Season 1 finale actually wasn't going great for the Croft twins, to the point that it seemed that one might die and Peter Mark Kendall would only be playing Stephens or Adam in Season 2. Fortunately, both twins survived and Kendall is facing another season playing two main characters. Plus, Stephens went from circling the drain to getting a sweet kiss from Sasha after her emotional speech to him while he was comatose earlier in the finale.
When I spoke with Peter Mark Kendall about the end of Season 1, I asked what it was like for him to film Sasha's big speech to Stephens, with Inga Schlingmann putting on a strong performance while he could only pretend to be in a coma. He shared:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In a finale that included the main character ruthlessly killing his nemesis (played by the wonderful Randall Park) and Ingrid possibly working her last case with the team, Sasha and Stephens' lovely moment together was an uplifting moment ahead of Season 2.
The finale two-parter was also key for the twins' relationship, as Adam and Stephens had to face potentially losing the other. They butted heads pretty frequently throughout Season 1, but the pressure was certainly on when they were on death's door! So, will their relationship change after this ordeal? Season 2 may be a ways off, but Peter Mark Kendall shared his thoughts:
As somebody with brothers of my own, I have to agree that no one can get under your skin like family! It remains to be seen if Stephens really will ever have a best man speech for Adam on Watson, but as Peter Mark Kendall went on to say – "Fingers crossed."
With the long wait on for Season 2, fans can always check out the first season of Watson streaming on Paramount+. Hopefully the show inheriting The Equalizer's time slot just a year after Queen Latifah's show was cancelled isn't a bad sign for the future.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.