Ahsoka's Composer Told Us How One Of Grand Admiral Thrawn's Coolest Elements Actually Makes It A 'Challenge' To Score The Star Wars Villain
With the good also comes an obstacle to overcome.
Grand Admiral Thrawn was such a beloved character among Star Wars fans invested in the now-defunct Legends continuity that in 2016, he was introduced to the official canon in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which is definitely worth viewing as you make your way through the Star Wars movies in order. Then in 2023, five years after Rebels’ conclusion, the villain made his live-action debut in Ahsoka, where he was reprised by Lars Mikkelsen. Ahsoka also brought back Kevin Kiner, the composer behind Rebels, The Clone Wars and other Star Wars projects, to handle music duties, and while speaking with CinemaBlend about his first live-action outing set in a galaxy far, far away, Kiner discussed how one of Thrawn’s coolest elements actually makes it a “challenge” to score for him.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Kiner about his work on Ahsoka, which, just like with The Bad Batch, Tales of the Jedi and Tales on the Empire (all of which are viewable with a Disney+ subscription), he tackled with his children, Sean and Deana. In the middle of our conversation, I mentioned that I read Dave Filoni didn’t want to do a straightforward full rendition of Thrawn’s theme when he was brought into Ahsoka, so the Kiners instead to a slowed-down approach with the music. That left me curious about if there were any other musical challenges that they ran into with properly representing Thrawn, and Kevin Kiner answered:
Thrawn’s soft-spoken demeanor does indeed make him stand out from Darth Vader, as the former relies on strategy, tactics and study of culture to defeat his enemies rather than brute force (you can compare their differing styles in the book Thrawn: Alliances). However, because Thrawn rarely raises his voice, Kevin Kiner has had to make sure the music he composes for scenes featuring the character doesn’t drown out his voice, and this has stretched all the way back to Star Wars Rebels. Plus, like he mentioned, that music that needs to hit the right balance also needs to properly convey the kind of mood you expect from a Thrawn scene.
Listen to Ahsoka’s rendition of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s theme below, which is found on Part 2 of the Disney+ show’s soundtrack, covering Episodes 5-8.
The end of Ahsoka Season 1 saw Thrawn and the Great Mothers arriving on Dathomir, and with Ahsoka Season 2 officially on the way, fans can look forward to seeing both what the blue-skinned antagonist is plotting next and hear more of Kevin Kiner’s music. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for news on how the next season is progressing amongst the other updates concerning upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.