Ahsoka’s Lars Mikkelsen Reveals The Biggest Challenge He Faces When Playing Thrawn, And It Makes Sense

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Entire generations grew up with the galaxy far far away, and fans have been treated to some exciting live-action shows with a Disney+ subscription . The latest of these was Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka , which was deeply connected to animated shows like The Clone Wars. Actor Lars Mikkeslsen revealed the biggest challenge he faced when playing Thrawn, and it makes sense.

Star Wars fans have been waiting years for Grand Admiral Thrawn to finally appear in live-action, following his role in both books and Rebels. That’s exactly what happened in Ahsoka ’s final episodes , with Lars Mikkelsen bringing the blue villain to life . But he spoke to EW about why stepping into that role was somewhat difficult, sharing:

My biggest challenge is always the language. There's a barrier because I'm not English; I'm Danish. And it's quite elaborate English. He's so poised, and he's so calm in what he's doing, this character. So, the challenge is to believe in what you're doing. He's not a man who goes for a cup of coffee. He's in the room giving orders but in a very calm, rational way.

Points were made. Speaking through sci-fi lingo can be difficult for Star Wars actors. But Mikkelsen found it particularly challenging to get through Thrawn's dialogue because English is not his first language. And given how calculated and calm the character was, the Sherlock actor couldn’t exactly stumble over his words.

Mikkelsen’s comments help to show what it’s really like working on a major franchise like Star Wars. While fans get to enjoy the finished product, it’s ultimately made by regular people on set. And just like any other actor, Lars Mikkelsen had some challenges bringing Thrawn to life in live-action after previously voicing him in Star Wars Rebels .

In the end, this concern about Thrawn’s dialogue was for good reason. Mikkelsen embodies Thrawn to pitch perfection during his episodes appearing in Ahsoka. And he will presumably take this role to the big screen in Dave Filoni’s developing Star Wars movie . It looks like the Mando-verse shows are all building to that point, and it should be fascinating to see how the conflict with Thrawn ultimately plays out.