Ahsoka Season 2: What We Know So Far

Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, was introduced to the world back in 2008 in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, and she went on to play key roles in both the follow-up Clone Wars TV show and Star Wars Rebels. However, a lot of people didn’t become aware of her existence until Rosario Dawson brought the character to life in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. Following that guest appearance and briefly popping her head into The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson’s Ahsoka finally got to lead her own TV series, which, like the Star Wars movies in order and every show from this franchise, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.

Picking up plot threads left behind by Rebels, Ahsoka saw its title protagonist embark on a mission to uncover a new threat posed by the Empire’s remnants and track down her missing friend Ezra Bridger. Ahsoka’s ending also left behind plenty of plot threads to be picked up in a second season. So, now let’s go over what we know about Ahsoka Season 2.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka Season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet since it’s simply “in development.” Given that Ahsoka Season 1 ended in October 2023, with Season 2 being at that stage of the creative process in January 2024, it indicates that filming is likely months away from beginning. Factor in how long the shoots on Star Wars TV shows usually are and the lengthy postproduction process, it stands to reason sometime in 2025 is the earliest we’ll see Season 2, although don’t rule out a 2026 drop, either.

We Got A Glimpse Of Ahsoka And Sabine On One Of The Mortis Statues

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Because Ahsoka Season 2 hasn’t started filming yet, obviously that means we’re a ways off from seeing any official stills. However, on January 10, the day after Lucasfilm confirmed the second season was in development as part of its announcement for the movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, Lucasfilm shared the below piece of concept art on its social media channels:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Here we have Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and presumably Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren atop the pointing hand of a giant statue, and “The story continues” is written within the image. We’ll save talking about where this statue specifically is for the next section, but Ashoka Season 1 viewers are already familiar with this gargantuan creation. Baylan Skoll, was seen standing in front of it and two other large statues, one of which was missing its head, in the final minutes of the Ahsoka Season 1 finale.

But, these aren’t just any random three statues; they represent The Father, The Son and The Daughter, a.k.a. the Mortis gods, who personify aspects of The Force. The Son represents the Dark Side, the daughter represents the Light Side, and the Father represents the balance between these two sides of The Force. The entities themselves were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3, and while the chances of them actually appearing in Ahsoka are slim to none given the events of that animated series, their influence will be felt in Season 2 as we once again visit the statues constructed in their honor.

Who Else Might Appear In Ahsoka Season 2?

(Image credit: Disney+)

As has already been mentioned, Sabine Wren will still be by Ahsoka Tano’s side in Ahsoka Season 2. But they aren’t the only ones stranded on Peridea (more on that later), as the duo are also accompanied Huyang, voiced by David Tennant, while Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll’s former apprentice who has allied herself with a group of local bandits, is also there. So, at the bare minimum, we can almost certainly expect to see these four in Season 2, and I have a feeling Hayden Christensen may return as well to play Anakin Skywalker in Force Ghost form.

But, let’s not assume that Ahsoka Season 2 will only take place on Peridea. Chances are good that Ezra Bridger and Hera Syndulla, two other major characters from the Star Wars Rebels days, will stick around, giving us protagonists to follow along with in the Star Wars franchise’s main galaxy. And then there’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, who managed to escape Peridea with the Great Mothers and travel to Dathomir, home of the Nightsisters.

With Moff Gideon having seemingly been killed in The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, Grand Admiral Thrawn is now positioned as the most influential figure within the ranks of the Imperial remnants. It’s even easy enough to imagine him becoming the overarching antagonist of all the Star Wars shows set in the New Republic era, but for now, it’d be surprising if he didn’t have a major role in Season 2.

It's Unclear If Baylan Skoll Will Return

(Image credit: Disney+)

Although Baylan Skoll is stranded on Peridea too, whether or not we’ll see more of him in Ahsoka is unclear. Baylan was played by the late Ray Stevenson, and that shot of him in front of the Mortis Gods statues made it clear his story wasn’t over yet.

When asked what will happen with Baylan now that Stevenson has passed away, Dave Filoni (more on him in the next section) said in November 2023 that he and the other creative minds on Ahsoka were “in a wait-and-see pattern.” While it would be easy enough to recast Baylan and have his planned story arc continue as planned, we also can’t dismiss the possibility that the character might be killed offscreen if Filoni and the others decide they don’t want to continue Baylan’s story without Stevenson in the role.

Where Ahsoka Tano Is Now

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

When Star Wars Rebels ended in 2018, the final minutes of the show revealed that Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were embarking on a mission to find Ezra Bridger, who was taken to parts unknown with Grand Admiral Thrawn by the hyperspace-traveling Purrgil. While the Ahsoka show starts off with Rosario Dawson’s version of the character still looking specifically for Thrawn, as she’d been doing in The Mandalorian Season 2 episode “The Jedi,” by the end of the series’ second episode, she and Sabine reached that same point from the Rebels series finale where they also catch wind of Ezra potentially still being alive and go searching for him

The good news is that they eventually found him on Peridea, that planet located in another galaxy, and also where Thrawn and his forces were stranded. Even better, Ezra was finally able to escape, make it back to our traditional galaxy far, far away and reunite with Hera Syndulla and Chopper. The bad news is that now Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea in his place.

While it’s unlikely that the the two will be stuck there forever, and potentially not even for years depending on how long Ahsoka Season 2 takes place after Season 1, expect to spend a decent amount of time on that world in the next batch of episodes.

Dave Filoni Will Continue Working Behind The Scenes On Ahsoka Season 2

(Image credit: Star Wars)

Dave Filoni has been an important behind-the-scenes talent on the Star Wars franchise since the Clone Wars days, which is where he introduced Ahsoka Tano to the world. His profile has gotten significantly bigger in recent years, though, thanks to working on The Mandalorian alongside Jon Favreau, and then he finally got to create his own live-action Star Wars show with Ahsoka.

Well, good news for those of you who like Filoni’s work, because he’ll continue serving as showrunner and lead producer during Season 2, as was shared in Lucasfilm’s brief comment. But, that’s not the only big Star Wars project he has coming up.

What Else Dave Filoni Is Working On

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Dave Filoni is also attached as a producer on The Mandalorian and Grogu alongside director Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. However, arguably the biggest future project of his comes in the form of a separate feature film that he’ll direct and will serve as a climactic event tying together the storylines from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew. It’s still unclear if this movie will serve as a finale for all these New Republic shows or if some could continue afterwards, but either way, presumably Ahsoka Season 2 will come out beforehand.

Keep your eyes peeled here for more news on what to expect in Ahsoka Season 2, as well as other major updates concerning the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.