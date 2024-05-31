Aisha Tyler Weighs In On The Big Changes With Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 On Paramount+ Instead Of CBS: 'I Mean, It's Dazzling'

Criminal Minds: Evolution is returning in the 2024 TV schedule for its second season, after Season 1 ended on some major twists more than a year ago. With almost the entire cast returning for this upcoming batch of episodes, the show can pick up where it left of on Paramount+ back in early 2023. That wouldn't have been the case back in Criminal Minds' CBS days, as the show was very much a procedural network TV series. Speaking with CinemaBlend ahead of Evolution Season 2, Aisha Tyler weighed in on the continuing changes from network to streaming as the stakes get even higher for Tara Lewis and Co.

Aisha Tyler starred in the last five seasons of Criminal Minds during the CBS era, then returned for the streaming era. Season 1 of Evolution didn't fully close the case on serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) and actually introduced a new storyline with the mysterious Gold Star that will set Voit up as a Criminal Minds version of Hannibal Lecter. When I spoke with the cast ahead of Season 2, I asked for thoughts on how Evolution's serialization strengthens the story, and Tyler shared:

The big difference, obviously, between this season and the network show is that we've got more time. And so there's just the opportunity for things like silence, for like longer emotional beats. We just got an opportunity to tell a more robust layered story than we could when we had 42 minutes and we know we gotta get those commercial breaks. And in fact, as directors – AJ [Cook] can speak to this – it was very much like when anything you did put in the old show, it would get lifted out. [laughs] You know, any moments of silence. And now I remember being like, 'Do we have to turn these episodes into a certain time?' 'No, just turn in the length that you want.' I mean, it's dazzling to be able to tell the story you want and have the time to do it.

Coming to streaming doesn't just mean the characters getting to drop F-bombs and crossing some lines that cannot be crossed on CBS in primetime, as Tyler noted that having more time on Paramount+ has been "dazzling" for a "more robust layered story." As fans with Paramount+ subscriptions may recall, episodes of Evolution Season 1 could run closer to an hour rather than the 42 minutes needed for commercial breaks on broadcast TV. It also allowed Lewis to explore an on-screen relationship. The actress continued:

And so the serialization has just given us an opportunity to tell better, more complex, more fully realized stories and you're gonna see just really incredible acting from people this season because we're able to give them more to do. There's a scene in this season where Joe [Mantegna] just, I mean, everybody burst into applause on set at the end of it because he was just doing incredible work. And it's just something we didn't have a shot at doing when we really had to like get the story done. 'Monster of the Week! Chase it down! Boom boom! Break down the door!' So yeah, it's been really, really gratifying, I think, to be a part of.

The "Monster of the Week" format was obviously successful enough for the original take on Criminal Minds to run for fifteen seasons, but the serialization for Evolution is clearly as much of a hit with the actors as for fans who are eagerly awaiting Season 2. And apparently, there's a scene with Joe Mantegna as Rossi to really look forward to, if his performance earned a spontaneous burst of applause!

Like Season 1, Evolution's second season will run for ten episodes, starting with the first two on Thursday, June 6. Following how Season 1 ended with the mystery of Gold Star, the BAU will have to actually work with Voit as they face their biggest threat ever. After what went down last season... well, it's safe to say that they're not going to be thrilled about it!

Of the Season 1 cast, Josh Stewart has already confirmed that he's not going to appear in Season 2 as Will LaMontagne, but all hands evidently will otherwise be on deck. Check out the trailer for what to expect:

The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 – a.k.a. Season 17 of Criminal Minds – will release on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 6. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. There's plenty to look forward to, including Clark Gregg and Felicity Huffman as guest stars. You can also revisit every episode of Criminal Minds so far on the streamer now!