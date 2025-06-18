Is Criminal Minds: Evolution Setting Up Aisha Tyler's Tara For A Major Tragedy? I Think It's Time To Worry

Criminal Minds: Evolution has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with Season 18, which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. (Even if Zach Gilford’s villainous Elias Voit might not remember that, amirite?) The show re-embraced its unsub-of-the-week format when it hit the 2025 TV schedule, while also still revolving around Sicarius and his presumed amnesia. It looks like one of those narrative routes could be settting Tara up for a major tragedy very soon.

Aisha Tyler’s Dr. Tara Lewis seems to be doing pretty well lately, as her relationship with Rebecca (Nicole Pacent) continues to blossom now that it’s out in the open. Unfortunately, their happy relationship may be running into a potentially deadly obstacle or two. A synopsis for the upcoming episode “All the Devils Are Here” premiering on June 18, reveals that Rebecca’s ex will be coming to town, and of course it's not just an incidental pass-through.

Network UnSubs torture and kill hostages as Voit works with the BAU to stop them. Rebecca’s ex, Evan Delray, is appointed Voit’s new liaison.

First, we have the ex showing up out of nowhere. Not only is Evan back in the picture but he's working with Voit, no less, it could make for some complications, as it’s unknown what Rebecca and Evan’s relationship is like these days following their breakup, and it’s possible that he very well could only be Voit’s liaison to get a rise out of her. Even though it does look like everyone here is having a good time before things go wonky.

Since Voit still seemingly has amnesia but is getting better, it’s hard to tell how this will all turn out in the end. And now that someone close to Rebecca is working alongside him, her relationship with Tara might suffer.

Really, though, that's not the worst of it. One of the season previews showed Tara and Rebecca getting surprised by a masked unsub in a parking garage. What will happen is unknown, as fans will have to watch and see. But it’s very possible that something bad will happen in that parking garage.

Since Criminal Minds just killed off Will, it would be harsh to kill off another significant other, but that doesn’t mean that it still won’t happen, assuming Rebecca is the one who gets shot or hurt… or worse.

Because here's the other thing: the eighth episode of the season (airing June 25) is titled "Tara," and fans of the show know that any time there’s an episode named after a character, it’s not going to be good. So in this case, it's highly possible she'll be going through the wringer emotionally (and perhaps physically) over what goes down in the parking garage.

Of course, Criminal Minds fans also know that it’s hard for the BAU's finest to stay happy for the long haul. The show can also be pretty unpredictable even 18 seasons in, which will only continue for the upcoming 19th season, but you can be sure tragic events are always possibly around the corner.

Of course, I really hope that Criminal Minds isn’t actually setting Tara up for tragedy and that she and Rebecca are going to be okay. But between the ex coming and working with Voit, and them coming face to face with an unsub, all signs point to something bad. How bad, fans will just have to watch new episodes of one of the best shows on Paramount+ on Thursdays to see what happens.