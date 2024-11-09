We Almost Got A Haunted Mansion Animated Series, And After Hearing About One Scene, I’m Hoping It Still Might Happen
The director of a rejected Haunted Mansion series still wants to make it.
Disney has tried twice to turn one of the best Disneyland attractions, The Haunted Mansion, into a successful film. While I would argue that the first Haunted Mansion movie isn’t as bad as most people think, and the more recent Haunted Mansion movie is actually really good, it can’t be overlooked that financially both movies were failures. So, maybe the solution is to bring the Haunted Mansion to TV, and more specifically, into the world of animation.
I recently had a chance to sit down with director Shannon Tindle, and we spent most of our time discussing his new film, Ultraman: Rising (which is excellent). However, I also had to talk to him about a project he never made, an animated series based on Haunted Mansion.
As CinemaBlend’s theme park expert, I found a kindred spirit in Tindle. He told me about his love for one of Walt Disney’s original Nine Old Men animators, Mark Davis, who became one of the primary designers of the Disneyland and Disney World attraction, and how he tried to fine-tune his pitch in more ways than one to get Disney to bite. He explained…
While news of the Haunted Mansion series has been out there, there's a lot we don't know about exactly what it would have been. We know the series would have focused on a young girl dealing with the grief of a lost loved one, but beyond that, details are slim.
Tindle did give me a little taste of some of the ideas he was playing with, though. His Haunted Mansion would have drawn together multiple characters from throughout Disney’s history into a sort of cinematic universe. He even told me how he planned to include one classic Disney character…
Considering that Herbie the Love Bug was part of an earlier Disney cinematic universe, including him in a Haunted Mansion series that would have drawn in other Disney characters over time as well would have been perfect. And the idea that the reason Herbie is a sentient VW is because he's haunted is
Officially Disney passed on the idea before it made it past the pitch reel stage. However, Tindle says here that if Disney were to change their mind, he’d happily go back and get to work on it. I for one would love to see this animated series come to life.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.