Ant-Man: Quantumania Writer Tells Us (Sort Of) Where The Council Of Kangs Are Meeting In Their Scene

The Kang the Conqueror who antagonized Scott Lang and his family during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is no longer a concern after he was sucked into his malfunctioning engine core, but the threat of Kang hasn’t disappeared by a long shot. Mere minutes after Quantumania ended, the first of the movie’s end-credits scenes showed hundreds, if not thousands of Kangs from across the multiverse meeting in a single location, with the Rama-Tut, Immortus and Scarlet Centurion variants leading them. But just where was this Council of Kangs meeting? Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness has provided the answer… sort of.

CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell spoke with Jeff Loveness following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and among the things he inquired about was where the Council of Kangs was in their brief scene. Loveness, who’s also writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and is a Rick and Morty alum, started off giving a joke answer, then truly opened up a little bit, saying:

They're in the Marriott Convention Center in Denver. (Laughs) It was local for all of them. It's hard for Rama Tut to get there all the way from past Egypt. But, uh, I think that will be answered in Avengers. You know, in the comics, I think, well, I guess I can't really say. But let's just say it's their own domain of where the dynasty is that we are seeing.

Jeff Loveness didn’t elaborate, but the mere mention of the Kangs having their own “domain” calls to mind Chronopolis. In Marvel Comics, this is the city-state headquarters that Kang establishes while using his Victor Timely identity in the early 20th century. First residing solely in the town of Timely, Wisconsin, this location later moved to the outskirts of Limbo, meaning it existed outside of time and space. Chronopolis was a hub that every version of Kang could visit from each time period they conquered, with each block encompassing one of said time periods and only accessible via hidden portals.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Peyton Reed

Writer: Jeff Loveness

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, among others.

Whether this mysterious location seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a direct adaptation of Chronopolis or Jeff Loveness was inspired by Chronopolis to come up with something new, at the very least, this is a place where the Council of Kangs can plot and scheme to their hearts’ content. Another thing worth mentioning is although we saw Jonathan Majors portray the Victor Timely variant of Kang in the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end-credits scene, we don’t know for sure yet if he’s affiliated with the Council of Kangs, so by extension, we don’t know if he had anything to do with the creation of this domain. Hopefully that’s one of the Kang the Conqueror-related questions that Loki Season 2 will answer, as Disney+ subscribers will reunite with Victor there later this year.

Looking further into the future, the conflict with the many versions of Kang the Conqueror will come to a head when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes out on May 2, 2025. The threat of the Kangs’ will likely be vanquished for good during the final entry in The Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, which arrives on May 1, 2026 and fellow Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron is writing. These are just a few upcoming Marvel movies that CinemaBlend will be sharing updates about in the coming years, but you’re welcome to head to Disney+ (opens in new tab) to watch the Marvel movies in order while waiting for more news.