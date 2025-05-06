Did Thunderbolts*’ Void Get Other Marvel Heroes? The Movie’s Writer Offers Honest Thoughts

After a lot of anticipation and speculation about that asterisk , Thunderbolts* has finally hit the 2025 movie schedule and rocketed right to the top . The latest entry is actually being credited with getting MCU fans excited again for the massive franchise, but those who’ve already seen it do have some questions about which other Marvel heroes may have suffered at the hands of The Void. Now, the film’s writer has honestly opened up about just that.

What Did Thunderbolts* Writer Say About Which MCU Heroes The Void Got?

While the Thunderbolts* ending has led to some confusion over both the name of the titular team and the state of the friendship between two important heroes, movie-goers and critics alike are on board (our Thunderbolts* review credits the movie with giving some “mojo” back to the MCU) with what the film is throwing down, especially considering star Florence Pugh’s wonderful, “standout” performance .

And, one of the many things that audiences are now talking about (MILD SPOILERS AHEAD), is exactly who the movie’s incredibly superpowered mega-villain, The Void, managed to capture in his “Void Space.” One of the Big Bad’s traits is being able to zap people to a place away from standard time and space where things, to put it somewhat mildly, do not go well for them. With the film’s primary setting being good ol’ New York City, where several other non-Thunderbolt heroes reside, the question this has brought up is just how many/who among our NYC supes ended up being Voided. When Screenrant asked the movie’s co-writer, Eric Pearson, about that, he said:

I'm going to take the fifth on that one. I haven't looked at the map closely enough of where it went. I'm not sure if it went to Bleecker Street yet. But I also think that the time of it is happening so much faster than you expect. That expansion and retraction of time is different. As we say in Thor: Ragnarok, 'Time works real different around here.' When you're in the Void Space, who knows how long it's been? Maybe it's been one second.

As with many of the rather undefinable aspects of the Marvel multiverse and its many mysterious corners, one simply cannot say just how much time passes as one is being sent to the Void Space, and there’s also no real way to tell how much time passes when you’re in there. And, this also means that as the city is plunged into shadow while citizens of all kinds are transported there, we don’t know how far-ranging the effect is on the city, who got caught up in it, and whether or not heroes like Doctor Strange even fully knew what was going on.

Luckily, this leaves a lot of room for specifics to be revealed later on, and if nothing else, that is one thing that fans have come to both expect and enjoy from everything this franchise has given us so far.