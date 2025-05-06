Did Thunderbolts*’ Void Get Other Marvel Heroes? The Movie’s Writer Offers Honest Thoughts

News
By published

Tricky question...

the thunderbolts team
(Image credit: Disney)

After a lot of anticipation and speculation about that asterisk, Thunderbolts* has finally hit the 2025 movie schedule and rocketed right to the top. The latest entry is actually being credited with getting MCU fans excited again for the massive franchise, but those who’ve already seen it do have some questions about which other Marvel heroes may have suffered at the hands of The Void. Now, the film’s writer has honestly opened up about just that.

What Did Thunderbolts* Writer Say About Which MCU Heroes The Void Got?

While the Thunderbolts* ending has led to some confusion over both the name of the titular team and the state of the friendship between two important heroes, movie-goers and critics alike are on board (our Thunderbolts* review credits the movie with giving some “mojo” back to the MCU) with what the film is throwing down, especially considering star Florence Pugh’s wonderful, “standout” performance.

And, one of the many things that audiences are now talking about (MILD SPOILERS AHEAD), is exactly who the movie’s incredibly superpowered mega-villain, The Void, managed to capture in his “Void Space.” One of the Big Bad’s traits is being able to zap people to a place away from standard time and space where things, to put it somewhat mildly, do not go well for them. With the film’s primary setting being good ol’ New York City, where several other non-Thunderbolt heroes reside, the question this has brought up is just how many/who among our NYC supes ended up being Voided. When Screenrant asked the movie’s co-writer, Eric Pearson, about that, he said:

I'm going to take the fifth on that one. I haven't looked at the map closely enough of where it went. I'm not sure if it went to Bleecker Street yet. But I also think that the time of it is happening so much faster than you expect. That expansion and retraction of time is different. As we say in Thor: Ragnarok, 'Time works real different around here.' When you're in the Void Space, who knows how long it's been? Maybe it's been one second.

As with many of the rather undefinable aspects of the Marvel multiverse and its many mysterious corners, one simply cannot say just how much time passes as one is being sent to the Void Space, and there’s also no real way to tell how much time passes when you’re in there. And, this also means that as the city is plunged into shadow while citizens of all kinds are transported there, we don’t know how far-ranging the effect is on the city, who got caught up in it, and whether or not heroes like Doctor Strange even fully knew what was going on.

Luckily, this leaves a lot of room for specifics to be revealed later on, and if nothing else, that is one thing that fans have come to both expect and enjoy from everything this franchise has given us so far.

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Avengers: Doomsday’s Chair Video Had A Lot Of Names, But Charlie Cox Wasn’t Among Them. What The Daredevil Actor Had To Say

'It's Really Reassuring To Know You're Not Embarrassing Iron Man.' Ironheart's Star Opens Up About Getting Robert Downey Jr's Stamp Of Approval As Filming Wrapped

I Rewatched Black Bag, And I Think Michael Fassbender Should Be Considered For Another Famous Spy
See more latest
Most Popular
Kelly Clarkson&#039;s music video for &quot;Where Have You Been&quot;
Is Kelly Clarkson Done Writing Breakup Songs? She Revealed Her Latest Single Was Inspired By A Popular TV Show: ‘It’s Not Weird, Man’
Jennifer Garner talking on The View.
Jennifer Garner Has A Lot Of Nicknames, But I Wasn't Prepared For The Sweet Fan Responses On Her Just 'Jen To Most' Post
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs talks about Capital Prepatory Harlem.
Prosecutors In Diddy's Trial Request Judge Bar Attorney From The Courtroom After He Allegedly Consulted With Rapper's Lawyers
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Chad Stahelski Knows The John Wick Saga Was 'Pretty Wrapped Up.' How He's Approaching Bringing A 5th Movie To The Screen
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He&#039;s talking while sitting in a courtoom.
Avengers: Doomsday’s Chair Video Had A Lot Of Names, But Charlie Cox Wasn’t Among Them. What The Daredevil Actor Had To Say
Ben Stiller in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Adam Scott on Severance.
Ben Stiller Shares A Lovely Take On Why He Interacts With Severance Fans On Social Media, And I Wish All Of The Internet Was Like This
Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
‘We Have A Lot To Live Up To’: Wicked Writer Gets Real About Pressure To Deliver With For Good
Carrie Underwood reads from her 2005 journal ahead of making her debut as a judge on American Idol Season 23.
That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
Superman flying in the new trailer
‘I Don’t Want To Bury The Lede.’ Warner Bros Head Honchos Just Admitted They’ve Seen An Early Cut Of Superman, And There’s A Lot To Unpack
Fox and MGK smiling on the carpet of the 2022 Billboard music awards
Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says