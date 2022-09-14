Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Just Took Another Big Step Forward, And Ant-Man Talent Is Involved

This past July’s San Diego Comic-Con not only unveiled what’s making up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s full Phase 5 lineup, we also got a taste of what Phase 6 holds in store. Fantastic Four will kick off this era in November 2024, and the following year will see the release of both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Word’s come in that the former movie has taken another big step forward with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Jeff Loveness being tapped to write The Kang Dynasty.

While the public still five months away from seeing Jeff Loveness’ written work brought to life in the third Ant-Man movie, Marvel Studios is apparently confident that he’s the person right to pen the fifth Avengers movie, as reported by Deadline. This update follows close to two months after it was revealed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Loveness’ other notable credits include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rick and Morty and Miracle Workers.

Jeff Loveness writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty makes sense considering that he already has experience with Jonathan Majors’ version of Kang the Conqueror. Although Loki Season 1 introduced a Kang variant named He Who Remains who created the Time Variance Authority, Quantumania marks the debut of the main Kang, who, like Thanos in The Infinity Saga, has been primed to become an overarching threat in the MCU. It remains to be seen if Loveness will also pen Avengers: Secret Wars, which comes out just six months after The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first Avengers movie released since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up The Infinity Saga (with Spider-Man: Far From Home serving as an epilogue to that era), and we now know that the Marvel movies released in Phases 4-6 will be collectively known as The Multiverse Saga. Following the multiverse being unleashed in the Loki Season 1 finale, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explored other realities within the MCU framework, and things are only going to get crazier once Kang the Conqueror officially enters the picture. Even if Jeff Loveness doesn’t end up writing Avengers: Secret Wars, given his duties on The Kang Dynasty and his overall experience with Kang, my fingers are crossed that he can at least help out with the story. That’s assuming, of course, that Kang appears in Secret Wars, and while that can’t be verified yet, I find it hard to imagine him not being involved in some capacity.

