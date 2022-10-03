Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.

Marvel Studios has reportedly tapped Michael Waldron to write Avengers: Secret Wars, according to Deadline . The Rick and Morty alum seems like a primo choice given his other credits in the MCU. Waldron previously served as the head writer and EP on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and he later boarded Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to overhaul that story following the departure of director Scott Derrickson. Marvel has not commented on the move and, of course, plot details on the Avengers flick are being kept tightly under wraps.

Michael Waldron isn’t just a strong choice for the project simply due to the fact that he’s handled Marvel fare before. It’s the type of MCU productions he’s been involved with that make him a logical addition to this latest production. With Loki, Waldron opened the door to a whole new side of the cinematic universe by building upon the rules of time travel and alternate timelines. He also skillfully introduced a Kang variant in Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains during the show’s Season 1 finale.

And of course, the scribe also cracked the multiverse wide open through his work on the Doctor Strange sequel. One would think that there are going to be plenty of multiversal events in Secret Wars, so the Heels creator could be just the one to handle the madness that’s sure to ensue.

Avengers: Secret Wars was announced this past July at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the MCU’s Phase 6 slate, and the movie has the potential to be a cinematic event that rivals Endgame. In the comics, the massive crossover limited series of the same name – which was published from 1984 – saw the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe transported, against their will, to a place called Battleworld. The Beyonder, the cosmic entity who summoned them, then has the two groups engage in a battle.

The prospect of such a story being adapted for the big screen is exciting though, based on Marvel Studios’ track record, it’s likely that Michael Waldron’s screenplay won’t be a direct adaptation. Nevertheless, I’m excited to see what Waldron brings to the proceedings and, now more than ever, I’m curious to see how gets tapped to direct the feature.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to open in theaters on November 7, 2025. While you wait for it, read up on other upcoming Marvel movies and take a look at Michael Waldron’s work in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.