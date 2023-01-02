Apparently James Cameron Has A ‘Secret Film Club’ With Steven Spielberg And Guillermo Del Toro, And Seriously, How Can We Join?

James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, and Guillermo del Toro all had pretty amazing years in 2022. Cameron has released one of the highest grossing films of the year, Spielberg made a semi-autobiographical story that is expected to compete strongly at the Oscars, and del Toro finally completed a passion project to near universal acclaim. These three clearly have a lot to talk about during the next meeting of their “secret film club” which apparently a thing that exists and we want in.

Speaking with young stars Jaime Flatters and Bailey Bass, who play Neteyam and Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell learned from Flatters that the three accomplished directors, who are very public friends, also have something secret. Flatters explained that while he wasn’t aware of any specific feedback that del Toro gave Cameron on the new Avatar, he did know the three directors did have a secret club together, saying…

I know nothing about that, but I know [Guillermo del Toro], Jim and [Steven] Spielberg all have a secret film club.

It’s unclear exactly what form this secret film club takes. Maybe they just have a group text chat or regular video calls to talk about movies. I choose to believe they get together once a month and watch old movies with a big bowl of popcorn.

When you’re a director at a level like Spielberg, del Toro, or Cameron, it would be near impossible for these three to avoid knowing each other, but beyond that, it’s clear that there are real friendships among them. As friends it’s not exactly shocking to learn these three get together and talk about movies, the connection between Cameron and del Toro is about as personal as it gets, but Bailey Bass certainly felt that this “secret movie club” was truly supposed to remain a secret.

You’re just really giving even more [laughs]… I don’t think you’re supposed to say that.

Who knows what these three geniuses talk about in their club, but one has to assume that they must critique each other to some degree. Getting the opinion of a friend on your work is always valuable. When that friend is also an accomplished person in your field it means that much more. It’s for that reason that Jamie Flatters certainly hopes that all three of these great directors love Avatar: The Way of Water. Flatters continues…

No, but they’re friends. They visit the set, and they talk about creative ideas and yeah. So as long as those guys are happy with the film, that’s amazing … as long as Jim’s happy with it.

From all indications it appears that James Cameron is quite happy with hi new movie. With the movie on the verge of breaking $1.5 billion at the global box office, it looks like most people are quite happy with it.