Chris Pratt Already Broke His New Year’s Workout Resolution, And It’s Honestly Refreshing

The New Year is officially here, and there are plenty of folks out there who have begun their resolutions. For many that includes getting more fit, with actors like Dwayne Johnson already hitting the gym hard. Chris Pratt, however, has already broken his fitness goals, and honestly it's making the hulking actor feel all the more relatable.

Fans who have watched the Marvel movies in order will recall how Pratt got ripped to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He's maintained that through the years, although the 46 year-old actor took to Instagram to share that he had already skipped a day at the gym. He went on stories, sharing:

I missed yesterday’s workout so I doubled down hard on today’s. That was going to be my sort of makeup workout for yesterday. Was actually going for 200 pull-ups and honestly I’m pretty smoked.

Honestly, same. Staying fit is a goal for many of us, but actually getting motivated enough to make it happen is another struggle. And while some folks are still recovering from the New Year's festivities, it can be hard to start the year off right. That even includes Chris Pratt, who has made exercise a big part of his life over the past decade.

Plenty of celebrities have gotten ripped for their superhero roles, including Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Ben Affleck. Pratt has maintained that fitness, but admits that sometimes he fails to get a workout in as intended. He went to to share:

Oh man. No failure. Listen, I didn’t get the workout in yesterday. I didn’t do it. So that was a battle lost, but the war I still fight. Because I got back in the gym today, and I did get one in, and I got a really good one in. There’s no sense in quitting if you’re not perfect. Nobody’s perfect, but you get back on.

Chris Pratt got real about this struggle with his whopping 44.3 million followers on Instagram. He admitted that he's not perfect, despite how he might look on he big screen as Peter Quill. And just like the rest of us, sometimes it's just about motivation and time management.

In the same set of IG story posts, the star of Parks & Rec (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), got realistic about how things are going at the gym in 2026 so far. In his words:

So I fell off yesterday. My time management needs improvement. No excuses. I blew it. I could have gotten up earlier. I did today. I got up a little earlier and I got in my workout. My goal was to get 200 pull ups, I got 75. That’s pretty good.

Suddenly I'm feeling inspired to hit the gym. Because any laziness I'm feeling isn't unique to me; even ripped celebs like Pratt can fall short. But that doesn't mean it's not worth trying, and getting back on the horse when one falls short. If Star-Lord can do it, so can I!

Chris Pratt has a number of upcoming projects heading to theaters on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, although fans are left wondering if he'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. If he does, smart money says he'll be looking jacked as Peter Quill.