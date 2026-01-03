Stranger Things' Finale Surprising Death Count Reminds Me Of What The Duffer Brothers Told Us About The Pressure Of Killing Characters
Here's how the Stranger Things creators approached the final episode.
SPOILERS are ahead for the Stranger Things finale, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
There’s few TV finales that have been as highly anticipated as the end of Stranger Things. Leading up to the last episode, our theories kept piling up, but the biggest question on everyone’s minds was this one: ‘Who’s going to die?’ Now that we know all the characters’ fates, I can’t help but think about what the Duffer Brothers told CinemaBlend just ahead of the finale about how they approached executing the ending.
At the time, “The Rightside Up” hadn’t yet come out, so I didn’t know that the only characters that would die would be Vecna/Henry Creel, Kali and Eleven, who is presumed dead, but really her fate is up in the air. Here’s what Ross Duffer told us about killing characters:
Fans have essentially had from the finale of Season 4 (which came out back in July 2022) until New Year’s Eve of 2025 to make guesses and bets about who would survive the end of the show. It became an obsession of the fandom, with it being popular for fans to get worried about the fate of Steve Harrington in particular, and update odds and guesses up until the two-hour episode dropped on December 31.
As Ross Duffer shared, they decided to drown out the “noise” of outside opinions and ultimately do what felt right to them and the writer’s room. They said they were inspired a lot by their work on Season 1, before the show became a phenomenon. I can absolutely see that in the episode itself, especially regarding that emotional D&D sequence with Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max. He also told us this:
As they probably expected, since the finale aired, there’s been a lot of conversation about what was good about it and the things people didn’t like about it. I know I found it to be really emotionally satisfying to see it all play out, even if the finale epilogue doesn’t completely add up for Max and Dustin. (It even had one more big music moment I can’t stop thinking about!) Tons of fans were even afforded the opportunity to see it in theaters with fellow fans. So, all around, I'd say we got a great ending!
Plus, the Duffer Brothers told Variety this week that they are working on a Stranger Things spinoff, which will answer fans' questions about the mythology of that stone with “completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology." So, as we say goodbye to Stranger Things, it’s interesting to hear their perspectives on writing the last episode and how they handled the outside pressure.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
