I Just Learned About Jared Padalecki's Broken Leg Via A Wild Review, And Wow

Jared Padalecki is long beloved by fans for his roles in series like Gilmore Girls and Supernatural, and I am one of many who can’t wait to see him reunite with Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins on the final season of The Boys. But as we wait for the premiere of Season 5, Padalecki just gave us quite the unexpected personal update when he posted an online review and revealed that he has a broken leg.

The actor — one of many popular celebrities from Texas — apparently had a bad experience with a food delivery service, and as people tend to do, Jared Padalecki took to social media to alert the company and other customers. The target of his disdain was Favor, a service associated with the Lone Star State-based grocery chain H-E-B. Padalecki began his cautionary tale, writing on X:

Short version - I have a broken leg. So I can’t drive. But, I can still eat. SO, I ordered some sushi using the Favor app, and it arrived…. But, only half of it arrived…

Wait, hold on a minute. Go back to the part about the broken leg? I think I speak for many fans when I say we’re gonna need the long version of this story.

Anyway, back to the sushi. Jared Padalecki’s post goes on to say that his driver returned to the restaurant and recovered the missing food, but despite the items already being paid for (and “tipped in full,” according to the actor), customer service refused to allow the driver to deliver the rest of his order.

Now, I wasn’t there, obviously, but I can’t help but wonder if this was a food quality issue? I’m not sure what all Jared Padalecki’s order included, but sushi isn’t the kind of thing you want sitting out for a long time. Either way, the Gilmore Girls alum was left hungry and unable to get out to procure nourishment for himself. He concluded his post by writing:

Long story short (and I hate that this is my first post of the year) - FUCK Favor!!!! You’ve revealed what you really care about. And, my attempts and calling and texting and messaging you privately only prove that you really don’t give a shit about your customers.

Those are pretty strong words, but I get it. Having your food delivery order messed up is so frustrating due to the time it takes and how expensive it can be. It’s especially bad when, for whatever reason, you’re not able to go out and get the food yourself.

That brings us back to the broken leg. Fans expressed concern in the comments, saying:

Wait, you BROKE YOUR LEG??? So sorry (for both)! 🫂❤️ – FangasmSPN

🫂❤️ – FangasmSPN When we said “break a leg” we didn’t mean it literally Jared.. 😭 Hope you get better soon. ♥️ – geezyspn

♥️ – geezyspn HOLD UP a broken leg?? My dude we can’t just breeze over that!! Sending you all the good energy 🫂❤️ – cremebrulecki

🫂❤️ – cremebrulecki Just glazing over the broken leg part, huh? Wishing you a speedy recovery!! ❤️‍🩹 – swiftsidjit

It seems like the injury must be a new one, because in his most recent Instagram post three weeks ago, he appeared to be walking around Calgary just fine.

In addition to The Boys Season 5 — premiering on the 2026 TV schedule this April to stream with a Prime Video subscription —- Jared Padalecki is also set to star in a Netflix Christmas movie with Leighton Meester, and obviously with the actor providing no other information about his injury, we can’t know if that or any of his other projects are affected.

Hopefully the Supernatural star has a quick recovery, and if he feels like dropping the long version of how he ended up with a broken leg, I know a lot of fans who will be interested to read it.