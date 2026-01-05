Sophie Turner On Divorce And Personal Life Playing Out In The Public Eye: 'It's A Total Fishbowl'

Sophie Turner rose to prominence through her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones and since the show ended after eight seasons in 2019, she’s remained booked and busy. With her high level of notoriety, though, has also come a consistent fascination with her personal life. That interest in Turner’s off-camera exploits was more than evident a few years ago when she and Joe Jonas were engaged in divorce proceedings. Now, Turner is getting real about her split and other personal details unfolding within the public eye.

The past several years have seen Sophie Turner at the center of rumors regarding romantic relationships, and she remains in the rumor mill even now. It seems Turner is more than cognizant of just how much people seem to be interested in her personal life. The Emmy-nominated actress spoke about the scrutiny while taking part in a wide-ranging interview with Net-a-Porter. Turner likened her situation to being in a “fishbowl” and described the feeling of having so many people wanting to know her business:

It’s a total fishbowl. And people take so much as fact these days. Any article that comes out, people go, ‘Right, that must have happened. You feel like you’re gagged because silence is always the way to let something die out. But it means that you can’t stand up for yourself ever, so there’s a feeling of helplessness and shame.

Turner was only 13 years old when she was cast in Game of Thrones (which is streamable with an HBO Max subscription) and eventually became a star. She further explained during her interview that, as a kid, she couldn’t “process that sort of attention” or “the criticism.” In Turner’s words, “the scrutiny starts and it doesn’t stop.” Much of her personal life came to bare just a few years ago when her marriage to the Jonas Brothers band member ended.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in late 2023, and what followed was a custody battle of their two daughters — Willa (5) and Delphine (3). Reports emerged about the legal process allegedly being so contentious that Turner and Jonas once spent eight hours in a room with a mediator in order to come to an agreement. Eventually, the pair reached common ground, and they apparently have a firm co-parenting relationship.

On top of the divorce, though, the Joan star still found herself at the center of rumors and reports due to her personal relationships. Most notably, Turner’s alleged romance with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson – heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray – was widely reported upon in late 2023. Now 29 and on the cusp of turning 30, the actress is hoping the next decade will be quite different for her:

I just want to have some peace in my thirties. I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We’ll see if that happens.

On rare occasions, Sophie Turner does share some of her personal activities with her fans, of course. Just last year, she posted not only about a bachelorette trip but also about a fun time she had at a concert. That latter excursion, however, drew backlash from fans who questioned why she wasn’t with her kids, which plays to her point about scrutiny. If Turner gets her way, such issues will simmer down for her as she eases into her 30s.