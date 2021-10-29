'Army of Thieves' Interviews With Zack Snyder, Nathalie Emmanuel, Matthias Schweighöfer & More
By Jeff McCobb , Mike Reyes
Watch Zack Snyder, Matthias Schweighofer, and the 'Army of Thieves' cast discuss their 'Army of the Dead' prequel.
Netflix's Army of Thieves producer Zack Snyder, director/star Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Stuart Martin & Ruby O. Fee discuss their prequel movie to Army of the Dead in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. Find out whether or not the Army franchise has more installments to come, how the Army of Thieves cast thinks their characters would do during the zombie apocalypse, and more. Plus, Zack Snyder hints at an important Army Of The Dead character who might still be alive.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:15 - Matthias Schweighöfer on returning to Dieter after Army of the Dead
- 01:05 - Why Zack Snyder chose Matthias Schweighöfer to direct Army of Thieves
- 01:55 - Guz Khan on how Bernie Mac inspired his Army Of Thieves performance
- 03:00 - Stuart Martin watched 90s action flicks to prepare for Army of Thieves
- 04:05 - Nathalie Emmanuel is to Army of Thieves as Dom is to the Fast franchise
- 05:27 - Ruby O. Fee wants to have a fight scene with Nathalie Emmanuel
- 06:25 - Zack Snyder on why Dieter became a fan-favorite after Army of the Dead
- 07:15 - How the Army of Thieves cast would fair in the 'Army of the Dead' zombie apocalypse
- 09:25 - Guz Khan is very competitive with Taskmaster
- 09:40 - Zack Snyder on whether or not we’ll see more Dieter after Army of Thieves
Army of Thieves hits Netflix on Friday, October 29, but we're also keeping an eye on the larger Army of the Dead universe. Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead 2 just got an official title, and there’s also an anime-style series coming called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will follow several characters from the first movie dealing with the zombies when they started spreading across Las Vegas.
