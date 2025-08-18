Mandy Moore Is Reuniting With This Is Us' Creator, But It's Surprisingly Not For Sterling K. Brown's Paradise

The This Is Us cast is still, even three years after the heart-wrenching NBC drama came to an end. Not only are there reunions, but creator Dan Fogelman has been keeping some of them busy with new shows. He most recently created the Hulu series Paradise, which stars Sterling K. Brown. Now, Fogelman is set to reunite with another TIS alum, Mandy Moore, though they won't be collaborating on Brown's aforementioned show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mandy Moore has been cast in Dan Fogelman’s new NFL drama, which will be streamable for Hulu subscription holders at some point. Moore joins Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni, who is set to star as a football coach. Fogelman is also set to write and executive produce the show, which comes from 20th Television and Skydance Sports.

As for Moore’s character, she's going to be a bit different from Pearson family matriarch Rebecca. Moore is set to star as Lauren, who's the daughter of William H. Macy’s character, Hank. Lauren's in a bit of interesting position, as she's next in line to inherit the NFL team her dad owns, which is coached by Meloni’s character. Needless to say, this is going to be a switch-up for Moore, and I'm so pumped to see her engaged in some potential family drama.

Whether or not fans can expect more This Is Us to appear on the currently untitled sports series is unknown. However, given that Dan Fogelman is now back in business with two stars of his Emmy-winning family drama, I don't think it's totally out of the question. I mean, why not cast someone like Mandy Moore's on-screen son-in-law, Chris Sullivan, to play a coach or a retired player on the new show? Still, I'm just excited that Fogelman is already working with longtime collaborators again.

I will say, however, that since Paradise was renewed for a second season, it would have been fun to see Moore in that series and reuniting with Brown and Fogelman. There have indeed been This Is Us reunions on-screen as of late, though, with Justin Hartley’s Tracker hosting one.

Meanwhile, Moore has been plenty busy since she said goodbye to Rebecca Pearson. She’s been growing her family and welcomed baby number three last year. On the acting side of the equation, Moore has appeared in several projects, including Dr. Death and most recently, #1 Happy Family USA. She's also been co-hosting the This Is Us rewatch podcast, This Was Us.

At present, I'm hopeful that it won't be too long before additional information on Dan Fogelman's NFL drama series rise to the surface. Considering Fogelman's work on other shows, I'm eager to see how his storytelling sensibilities can be applied to the cut-throat world of professional sports. I'm also confident that Mandy Moore's character, as a result of Fogelman's writing, will be just as dynamic as Rebecca Pearson.

While you wait for updates, stream This Is Us and Paradise, which just wrapped on Season 2, on Hulu now.