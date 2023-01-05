As Law And Order: SVU's Benson Becomes A Target, Actor Maurice Compte Previews 'Conflict' With Duarte In Winter Premiere
Duarte is coming back to SVU for conflict with Benson, and the actor opened up.
Law & Order: SVU ended 2022 by saying goodbye to longtime series regular Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, and will hit the ground running in the new year with what will clearly be a dangerous winter premiere for Captain Benson. A gang will target her, which will mean bringing in Captain Duarte from the Bronx gang unit. Maurice Compte, who debuted as Duarte earlier in Season 24, spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode and conflict on the way with Benson.
According to the episode description from NBC, Benson will become the target of a ruthless gang leader; based on the promo, she may be facing retaliation from BX9 for Special Victims putting some gang members behind bars for rape back in the fall. That case introduced Duarte from the Bronx gang unit, and he and Benson got off on the wrong foot. He wanted to give immunity to the rapists to hopefully get evidence against their vicious gang leader; Benson’s focus was on getting justice for the rape victim.
When asked what Duarte’s dynamic with the SVU captain looks like in the winter premiere compared to when they first butted heads, the Narcos and Power alum started by praising Mariska Hargitay for her portrayal of Benson’s drive to help and heal. He said:
For as much as Law & Order: SVU informs viewers at the beginning of every episode that the show is about offenses that are considered “especially heinous,” there’s a reason why fans have been tuning in over more than 20 years and 500 episodes. As somebody who has definitely binge-watched some SVU via a TV marathon or Peacock subscription when feeling under the weather, I'd say that Benson truly has been the heart of the franchise.
Her desire to help victims heal and get back to their lives is part of what motivated her to go up against Duarte in the fall, pushing for the surefire convictions of rapists over some hypothetical evidence against a gang leader. Maurice Compte went on to address how Duarte sees the situation:
Who could have known that the consequences of putting the rapists behind bars would be danger for Benson herself? She and Duarte clearly have different ideas of priorities when it comes to justice; it remains to be seen which will be enough to close the case, or if they can find a solution that fits for them both. Compte continued:
Is there a middle ground between one captain who wants to see redemption and another captain who represents blind justice? A lot may depend on what actually happens to Benson after she's targeted in the winter premiere. The preview for the episode reveals that she’s going to be injured, and a young man will point a machete at her, but there are more questions than answers. Take a look:
Tune in to NBC on Thursday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Law & Order: SVU, ahead of Law & Order: Organized Crime raising the stakes for one detective by sending him undercover at 10 p.m. See when more big shows return to the small screen with our 2023 TV premiere schedule now. SVU ended 2022 by addressing Benson’s feelings about Stabler as well as saying goodbye to Rollins, but it sounds like she may have much larger concerns than feelings for her former partner in the new year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.