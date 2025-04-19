Law And Order’s Christopher Meloni Got Real About Benson And Stabler's Near Kiss In The Kitchen And Trying Not To 'Bait' Fans

Law and Order: Organized Crime is back and better than ever on the 2025 TV schedule , with its first two episodes available now on Peacock. The Season 5 premiere was heavily teased with some pretty intense promos that showed Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler in the hospital following a car crash. Of course, his longtime partner, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’s Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), shows up to visit Stabler in the hospital. Obviously, fans are desperate to know if this is the season the two former SVU partners finally get together. Thankfully, Meloni got real about their near-kiss, trying not to "bait" fans and the future of their relationship.

Some Context On Benson and Stabler’s Near Kitchen Kiss

Before last week’s Dick Wolf Universe extravaganza , Benson and Stabler hadn’t been on screen together since 2023. Season 24 of Dick Wolf’s long-running detective drama provided some serious romantic tension between the two, resulting in a semi-awkward near kiss in Benson’s kitchen. In a recent interview with TV Line , Meloni got real about why the kiss didn’t happen, although he leaves most of the reasoning up for fan speculation:

So, the kitchen thing, we were attempting something. I don’t think it worked. But I’m not going to tell you why it didn’t work, because you all have your opinion; I know what transpired.

The two ex-partners kissing isn’t itself awkward, but Elliot’s timing wasn't ideal. The reason he showed up at her apartment in the first place was to check on her after a gang attack. While I think Stabler’s presence was welcome and most likely comforting, Olivia was too emotionally overwhelmed to deal with their complicated relationship.

After Elliot told Liv he cares about her and went in for a kiss, she pulled away at the last moment. The two were about to finally lock lips when she rested her head against his and whispered, “I want to, but I can’t.” He asked why, and she admitted she wasn't ready.

Bensler Get Steamy and Almost Kiss | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU - YouTube Watch On

I don’t know about you, but I was holding my breath for the entire scene. Two years later, with #Bensler finally reuniting and breaking the internet , I’m left to wonder if Olivia is finally ready to take that next step.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

If you are a Law & Order fan, and you keep up with the entire universe of shows, Peacock is your place. The streamer gives you access to long-running franchises like this one and shows like Saturday Night Live. So, an annual plan is perfect, since so many of these shows are on throughout the year. Equally, if you want a monthly plan, Peacock starts from $7.99 a month.

Christopher Meloni Speaks On Baiting Fans With The Will-They-Won’t-They Relationship

Benson and Stabler are a couple 26 years in the making…and it is still being dragged out.

Ever since SVU premiered in 1999, it’s been clear Meloni and Hargitay have some serious chemistry, something the latter admitted she felt at their initial SVU audition together decades ago.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their closeness and unconditional loyalty were almost always a factor in Elliot’s marital problems with his wife, Kathy. In an unexpected twist, Kathy died in the SVU crossover with the L&O: Organized Crime pilot . It was a devastating twist for both fans and Stabler. But for the first time, the dedicated detective was able to fully acknowledge his underlying feelings for Benson.

Now, over Organized Crime’s 4-season run, we’ve seen the detectives have more romantic interactions than their entire 12 years together on SVU. However, it hasn't resulted in anything besides obvious confessions of feelings.

Overall, fans have been left wondering if they are about to be tricked by the writers again , and Christopher Meloni finally addressed the Bensler baiting, saying:

[We’re] doing the best we can to make it honest, not make it bait. If we do bait, at least for me, I always do it with a wink. I think it’s good-natured, but maybe you guys are over that. And that’s valid. But you give us too much credit for the power that we might have, will-they-won’t-they and all that stuff.

It’s nice to know that the actors are very genuine with these characters. Like the fans, Mariska Hargitay admitted to Variety she was rooting for a Bensler kiss, and I think this interview with the Happy actor is confirmation that they are on the same page.

Unfortunately, as Meloni said, it’s up to the powers that be. Hopefully, SVU ’s first female showrunner , who was a main writer and producer for SVU Seasons 4-7, including the moment Stabler chose his partner’s life over a victim’s, will take the fate of their romance into her own hands.

While the Organized Crime Season 4 finale left Benson and Stabler in a good place as friends again, I think this could be the season they finally get together. However, we'll just have to wait and see.