Vanessa Hudgens Threw It Back To Her Time With Zac Efron, And Disney Channel Kid In Me Is Freaking Out

Today, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron have impressive careers to stand on outside of what put them on the map. However, I'm consistently thinking about their High School Musical days. So, when a special throwback comes up that includes the actors behind Tory and Gabriella, the Disney Channel kid in me can’t help but celebrate. So, that's exactly what I'm doing after seeing Hudgens' latest Instagram story.

The new mom shared a clip of her song "Say OK" on her Instagram stories, and it includes the Baywatch actor. While the only comment on the story refers to the now dated hairstyle, the two of them are featured prominently in the footage. The fun heart-fluttering flashback originally came from velvetcoke’s IG post that featured many other top pop girls of the time. However, Hudgens intentionally sharing her video with Efron is too good, take a look at the story below:

(Image credit: Vanessa Hudgen's Instagram)

Yes, the side-bang is very of the time, and sadly, this relationship is too. However, it's impossible not to look back on it all fondly. I must admit, growing up watching Hudgens and Efron on screen and in real life was a major pop culture moment for me and likely anyone who grew up with Disney Channel, and it's so nostalgic to see it now.

Honestly, Hudgens' post about this video of her and Efron in 2007 makes me think of all the fun they must have had on the still watchable High School Musical movies alongside the rest of the cast.

The movies, which can still be watched with a Disney+ subscription, truly catapulted both of the actors into the start of their careers, and their real-life romance was the talk of the town. However, in the years since they broke up, they don't really say anything about or do anything with each other. Regardless, their run together remains a pillar of Disney Channel kid pop culture royalty to me and many others.

Looking For More Disney Channel Kid Content? (Image credit: Disney) Sharpay Is Actually The Heroine Of The High School Musical Series And I Stand By That

Now that it’s been about 15 years since their breakup, we’ve seen both go on to many exciting endeavors.

For Efron, he’s been a pretty regular face on the big screen for years now. Last year, he had lead roles in Ricky Stanicky and A Family Affair, and the year before, he garnered critical acclaim for The Iron Claw. This year, he popped up on the 2025 TV schedule thanks to his guest role in The Studio.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Hudgens welcomed her first baby with husband Cole Tucker last year (although they weren’t happy with paparazzi at the hospital ). In addition to becoming a family of three, the actress and singer will start working on The Black Kaiser, which is based on a Dark Horse graphic novel entitled “Polar” by Victor Santos.

Overall, I love all of this for them, and I can't wait to see what they do next. However, while it’s been a long while since my Disney Channel days, that kid in me will always perk up when one of them mentions their truly iconic run together in the 2000s and 2010s.