Fuller House Gave Jodie Sweetin 'A Whole New Appreciation' For Growing Up On Full House, And I Love How Thoughtful Her Take Is

The furthest thing from rude.

Stephanie Tanner smiling in Fuller House kitchen
(Image credit: Netflix)

It's honestly hard to believe that we're about to hit the five-year anniversary of Fuller House's series finale. The Full House sequel series famously reunited the original cast, including Jodie Sweetin, as she reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner. Sweetin is one of a select group of actors who's been able to reprise a role she played as a child. Now, she's explaining how that opportunity impacted her view of the OG series, and I love her take.

It's no secret that to this day, Full House remains one of the most beloved TGIF shows from the '90s. During an interview with People, Jodie Sweetin was specifically asked about the enduring popularity of the series and her time on the spinoff. It would seem that her stint on the newer show, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, helped her shed some preconceived notions she had as a teen actor:

It gave me a whole new appreciation for what the show means to fans. There was probably an age when the show finished and I was in high school and a teenager that it was just so uncool, but I mean, the wind could blow the wrong way. You were like, ‘Oh my God, I'm so uncool. Everything's ruined.’ So I think that was the mentality.

Considering the somewhat cheesy and goofy nature of the ABC sitcom, it's understandable as to why Jodie Sweetin felt somewhat embarrassed as a teen. Regardless of that, Full House (which you can stream with a Max subscription) still struck a chord with viewers. Sweetin's own performance as the cheeky Stephanie also garnered much love from fans.

Sweetin recalled that her own feelings shifted with every passing year. What I love about the actress' comments is the fact that her comments indicate a natural sense of maturity that come with age. With that, she's also come to realize just how important this TV franchise is to so many people, which I love. And, with that, comes a considerable amount of gratitude as well:

But as I've gotten older and as those around me who have also gotten older now appreciate what it was and the show and the feelings of it, it's just changed my perspective. It's a huge honor to get to be part of something that so many people find comfort in, and there's not many opportunities or careers where that gets to happen. And so I am incredibly grateful for that. I still love what I do. I still love entertaining, I love comedy. And it's because people fell in love with Full House and Stephanie and have continued to, so I'm just beyond grateful for it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s so wonderful to hear that The Heiress and the Handyman alum now has such a positive perception of the sitcom that made her a star. This is quite significant, considering that just several years ago, Sweetin admitted to not having seen a Full House episode. Now, she hosts a rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, alongside co-star Andrea Barber, on which they dig deep into each installment of the eight-season show.

As for Fuller House, the show allows for Stephanie to grow in a myriad of ways. She blows in from London to help sister D.J. raise her children and, by the end of the show, she's a married woman with a child of her own on the way.

Overall, Jodie Sweetin seems to still hold a special place in her heart for both Full House and its follow-up, which I love so much. She even still owns Stephanie's Mr. Bear, and that's a testament to her affection for the series. Hopefully, Sweetin will continue to hold onto the positive feelings she has. Right now, you can stream both shows at your leisure, and check out the 2025 Netflix TV schedule for recently released comedy series.

