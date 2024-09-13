Barbie, Masters Of The Universe And More Are Part Of Mattel Adventure Park's Big Plans, And They Are Getting My Hyped For The New Theme Park

Brand-new theme parks are massive undertakings, which is why you don’t see them very often. However, right now the U.S. has multiple new parks under construction. While I’m looking forward to Epic Universe opening as much as anybody, one new park that is continuing to grab my attention of late is the Mattel Adventure Park.

There are two Mattel Adventure Parks in development, with one in Arizona nearly complete, and a second outside Kansas City currently in early development, aiming to open in 2026. I had the opportunity recently to speak with the park’s Creative Director, Cindy Emerick, and she got me excited about the new park by talking about all the various characters and attractions that will be part of it. She explained…

This is going to be a unique park because a lot of people, they know Hot Wheels, they know Barbie. We're doing a wonderful Beach House for Barbie as well as a flying theater. Both of them, you can do anything Barbie. We’re bringing lots of technologies and combining them. We're doing projection mapping and holograms and lots of different things for Barbie. At the same time, you’ll see Uno and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em and Masters of the Universe. I think there’ll be a lot of surprises around every corner for everybody.

We know that Mattel Adventure Park will include a pair of Hot Wheels roller coasters designed to look like the classic play sets that many grew up with, or that kids still use today. But there are going to be lots of other exciting attractions based on popular IP, from Barbie to Masters of the Universe.

The Barbie Beach House will include a flying theater attraction, likely something similar to Soarin’ Around the World at Disney Parks or Emmett's Flying Adventure at Legoland. Additionally, though, it will include a Barbie Dream Closet Experience that will bring Barbie to life via holograms. Considering the resurgence of popularity that Barbie has seen thanks to the Margot Robbie film, a lot of people will likely be interested in that. I’m ready to check out the rooftop bar and restaurant found at the top of the Beach House.

He-Man Vs. Skeletor Laser Tag will also be available, built in a set that will look like Castle Grayskull. Considering we're still waiting for a live-action He-Man movie, this may be the closest will get to seeing the franchise come to life for a while. There will also be attractions for younger guests based on Thomas the Tank Engine, and other attractions including mini golf and a drop tower. Mattel is nearly 80 years old, which means there are generations of people who have grown up with the various toys and games that will be part of the park.

As an adult who once played with Hot Wheels and has a daughter that knows Barbie, this sounds like a great park to take my family to. Mattel Adventure Park doesn’t have an opening date yet, but it was strongly hinted that such a date will be coming soon. I for one am looking forward to checking it out.