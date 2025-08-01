Dylan Efron Was Asked About Momma Donna Kelce Joining Traitors, And There's A Very Taylor Swift Reason He Thinks She Has Good Odds

In just a few short years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows on TV. The competition series, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, has become an Emmy-winning success. Fans are gearing up for Season 4 of the US version, and winner Dylan Efron made a great point about Donna Kelce's casting.

The Traitors Season 4 cast is full of reality TV legends, as well as Travis Kelce's mother. Fans are eager to see how Momma Kelce will do in the duplicitous game, all while sharing the screen with icons from the Real Housewives, Big Brother, and Survivor. Efron won Season 3, and posted a video on TikTok assessing the new cast. In it he spoke about Kelce, offering:

I love this casting. Carry the torch, girl. It reminds me of the UK seasons with like Linda. And having a maternal figure there. She's gonna crush because of that, people are going to want her in the castle.

I love these comments. The "carrying the torch" comment is likely a reference to him also being known for having a celebrity relative: Zac Efron. In fact, Bob The Drag Queen insulted Zac's acting at the round table in Season 3.

As someone who has watched the UK season of The Traitors, I have to agree with Efron's assessment. Across the pond, the cast of the reality competition is made up of non-famous people. Season 3 of The Traitors UK featured Linda, a 70 year-old retired opera singer who was chosen to be a Traitor. Having a loving, maternal figure definitely added a fascinating dynamic to the gameplay, and her ability to deceive others.

Aside from being a contestant and winner on The Traitors, it's clear that Dylan Efron is also a fan of the series. And the real ones know that you have to check out both The Traitors UK and Australia to get a deeper understanding of how the game works... especially when celebrities are not involved.

Speaking of fame, Efron made another point about Donna Kelce's odds in the game that directly relate to her famous son and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. In his words:

And also who's gonna vote her out and ruin that chance to meet Taylor Swift? Let's be honest. Win the show or go watch a Chief's game in the box with Taylor Swift?

Points were made. If there are Swifties in the castle, will they be discouraged from voting out Kelce? After all, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the hottest couples out there right now, and this is possible way to meet the pair.

You can see Dylan Efron's complete assessment of the Season 4 cast below, courtesy of his TikTok.

He's got some great one-liners on here, and I am eager to see if his thoughts about the various contestants joining The Traitors play out. Unfortunately we'll likely have to wait quite some time before Alan Cumming and accent are back on our screens for Season 4.

New season of The Traitors typically air on January, but there's been no concrete release date for Season 4. In the meantime, the show's catalogue is streaming on Peacock.