As Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Suit Goes Viral, Fans Are Pointing Out The Same Thing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of beloved franchises, which are released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know certain franchises are favorites, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The next sequel, Brand New Day, is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, and the studio seemingly showed a sneak peek of Holland's new suit. And fans are all pointing out the same thing.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is basically nothing, but moviegoers are eager to catch up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker after the twist ending of No Way Home. To celebrate Spider-Man Day, the franchise's Instagram and Twitter posted a cryptic video of a suit, which will presumably be worn by Holland. Check it out below:

A post shared by Spider-Man (@spidermanmovie) A photo posted by on

Pretty cool stuff, right? While it remains to be seen if anything else is revealed today, this footage of a suit is enough to get the fandom hyped. August 1st marks the first day of production on the blockbuster, which will be directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton.

Folks sounded off on social media about this suit, specifically about the raised webbing that's shown in the footage. This style of suit hasn't been worn by Tom Holland in the franchise yet, and folks are hyped about the concept. Some choice responses to the announcement tweet, include:

ELEVATED WEBBING OMGGGG - @PlayoffChris_

Raised Webbing BOOOOO - @Th3birdman15

Whatever they do, just don't CGI slop over this beauty. - @dennyolearyX

3D webbing 😍 - @officialvegod

Brand new day - brand new suit ❓ - @jennabbx_

Who knew that the texture of a Spider-Man suit could inspire such passionate debate? This shows the popularity of the hero as a whole, as well as Tom Holland's ongoing tenure playing Peter Parker.

There's also been debate in the comment section about whether or not this footage is actually teasing the return of a different Spider-Man. No Way Home saw all three Peter Parkers unite on screen, so the door is seemingly open for more of these crossovers thanks to the multiverse. This has been the only announcement so far from the account, so the truth is really anyone's guess.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

As you can see in the above picture, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's suits have that raised wedding that fans identified in the Brand New Day tease. These details are the things that comic book fans look for, and it would make sense if Holland's Peter designed a new look inspired by his multiversal buddies.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, Peter's suits have been technologically equipped with Tony Stark's technology, including nanotech. But the spell from No Way Home made sure no one knew who he was, so Holland's hero might have to design his own, less fancy, costume now. Just throwing a few theories out there.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters next year on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Fans are hoping to see Holland as Spider-Man before then in Avengers: Doomsday, but he hasn't been officially confirmed yet.