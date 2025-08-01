We're Finally Getting A Holiday Follow-Up After Years Of Asking. While It's Not Exactly What I Wanted, I Am Intrigued

For years, there has been buzz and rumors about a sequel to The Holiday as well as multiple shutdowns of said rumors . However, it would seem that the iconic rom-com is finally getting a continuation…However, it’s not The Holiday 2. Instead, it’s being reported that this iconic movie is being adapted into a limited series over at Apple TV+. While this isn’t exactly what I wanted, I have to say, I am intrigued.

The Holiday Is Being Adapted Into A TV Show At Apple TV+

The Holiday is considered not only one of the best Christmas movies but one of the best rom-coms . The tale of two single women, who are played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, switching homes and falling in love in their new cities is such a cozy one that so many adore. And now, it seems like a home switch will happen again, but with all new people.

It’s been reported that The Holiday will be adapted into a limited series at Apple TV+, according to Deadline . Krissie Ducker, who wrote and co-executive-produced the Ella Purnell-led series Sweetpea, will be a writer and EP on this show. It will also be produced by Left Bank Pictures.

Along with them, Rob Delaney has signed on as a writer as well.

A casting search is reportedly already underway, and the project is looking for well-known actresses to play the leads. This makes sense considering Winslet and Diaz, as well as the actors playing their love interests, Jack Black and Jude Law, were all very well known when they were cast in the 2006 movie. If they find their leads, the series will allegedly get the green light.

The downside is, reportedly, Nancy Meyers has no involvement in this new iteration of her story.

Obviously, I Wanted The Holiday 2. However, This New Series Has My Attention

Now, Meyers not being attached throws up a big caution flag in my mind. However, there are other elements of this new series that make me very, very excited.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specifically, Rob Delaney’s involvement really intrigues me. He notably co-created, wrote, and executive-produced the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. That series is about an American man and an Irish woman who hook up and wind up dealing with an accidental pregnancy. It ran for four seasons, which gives me confidence in Delaney’s ability to help create a new romantic comedy.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Along with that, while he’s not attached to star in this Holiday adaptation, Rob Delaney is an amazing actor and romantic lead. From Catastrophe to Dying for Sex (for which he got a 2025 Emmy nomination ), he’s shown off his comedic, dramatic and romantic acting skills on many occasions. So, personally, I think he’d also be a fun person to actually star in this show as well.