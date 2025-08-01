We're Finally Getting A Holiday Follow-Up After Years Of Asking. While It's Not Exactly What I Wanted, I Am Intrigued
I'm still figuring out how I feel about this...
For years, there has been buzz and rumors about a sequel to The Holiday as well as multiple shutdowns of said rumors. However, it would seem that the iconic rom-com is finally getting a continuation…However, it’s not The Holiday 2. Instead, it’s being reported that this iconic movie is being adapted into a limited series over at Apple TV+. While this isn’t exactly what I wanted, I have to say, I am intrigued.
The Holiday Is Being Adapted Into A TV Show At Apple TV+
The Holiday is considered not only one of the best Christmas movies but one of the best rom-coms. The tale of two single women, who are played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, switching homes and falling in love in their new cities is such a cozy one that so many adore. And now, it seems like a home switch will happen again, but with all new people.
It’s been reported that The Holiday will be adapted into a limited series at Apple TV+, according to Deadline. Krissie Ducker, who wrote and co-executive-produced the Ella Purnell-led series Sweetpea, will be a writer and EP on this show. It will also be produced by Left Bank Pictures.
Along with them, Rob Delaney has signed on as a writer as well.
A casting search is reportedly already underway, and the project is looking for well-known actresses to play the leads. This makes sense considering Winslet and Diaz, as well as the actors playing their love interests, Jack Black and Jude Law, were all very well known when they were cast in the 2006 movie. If they find their leads, the series will allegedly get the green light.
The downside is, reportedly, Nancy Meyers has no involvement in this new iteration of her story.
Obviously, I Wanted The Holiday 2. However, This New Series Has My Attention
Now, Meyers not being attached throws up a big caution flag in my mind. However, there are other elements of this new series that make me very, very excited.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Specifically, Rob Delaney’s involvement really intrigues me. He notably co-created, wrote, and executive-produced the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. That series is about an American man and an Irish woman who hook up and wind up dealing with an accidental pregnancy. It ran for four seasons, which gives me confidence in Delaney’s ability to help create a new romantic comedy.
Along with that, while he’s not attached to star in this Holiday adaptation, Rob Delaney is an amazing actor and romantic lead. From Catastrophe to Dying for Sex (for which he got a 2025 Emmy nomination), he’s shown off his comedic, dramatic and romantic acting skills on many occasions. So, personally, I think he’d also be a fun person to actually star in this show as well.
So, taking into account who is involved, consider me cautiously optimistic and intrigued when it comes to this new iteration of The Holiday. While it’s no The Holiday 2, you better believe I’ll be using my Apple TV+ subscription to tune in and see this new take on a beloved rom-com classic.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.